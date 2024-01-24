HISTORIC BATTERY MINERALS SUMMIT SET FOR ZANZIBAR ON APRIL 24th/25th, 2024

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the world grapples with the extreme effects of climate change, leading companies, investors, government agencies, and NGOs are focused on decarbonization, sustainability, and creating significant impact. A transformational battery minerals summit will be held in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, on April 24th and 25th, 2024. The 1st East African Battery Minerals Summit (the "Summit") will advance the global green economy, address climate change, and allow select companies to meet the rapidly growing demand for key battery minerals. The Summit is organized by the East African Community, African Battery Initiative, and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, in partnership with InvestBank Corp.

The worldwide battery electrification mega-trend has significantly increased the demand for key battery minerals. Recent studies conducted by both East African and international institutions indicate that the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Burundi, and Zambia alone account for a significant percentage of the total global deposits of key battery minerals, including (1) cobalt - 60%, (2) nickel - 40%, (3) lithium - 35%, and (4) graphite - 45%. The 1st East African Battery Minerals Summit offers an unparalleled opportunity for leading companies and investors to participate in the development and industrialization of each sector of the EV battery supply chain in the East African Community region. This development and industrialization will increase the resilience of the global battery minerals supply chain by increasing the number of countries involved. Companies will also have an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen their own battery mineral supply chains and attain supply chain security.

The East African Community Secretariat has prioritized the development of the region's extractive industries, and mineral value addition as a strategic value chain, to facilitate socioeconomic transformation in the region. The East African Community region plans to transform itself into a stable and competitive lower-middle income region by 2030 through the sustainable use of its natural resources, the development of the green economy, and through climate change adaptation and mitigation activities. For additional information about the Summit, sponsorship opportunities and exhibitor packages, and other opportunities related to the Summit, please email InvestBank at [email protected].

About InvestBank Corp.

InvestBank Corp. is an award-winning global investment bank and a trusted and respected name in the global investment banking industry. InvestBank offers a diverse suite of advisory and capital market services to clients around the world. InvestBank has established itself as a committed global ESG leader. InvestBank's ESG goals and principles are designed to create global impact, transformative change, and a more sustainable future.

About the East African Community

The East African Community ("EAC") is a regional intergovernmental organization that is comprised of seven member countries: the Republic of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Rwanda, the Republic of South Sudan, the Republic of Uganda, and the United Republic of Tanzania. The EAC is home to an estimated 283.7 million citizens, of which over 30% is urban population. With a land area of 4.8 million square kilometers and a combined gross domestic product of USD 305.3 billion, the region is of great strategic and geopolitical significance. The EAC is headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania.

About the Africa Battery Initiative

The Africa Battery Initiative is a division of the Climate, Energy and Environment Development Foundation registered in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania. The initiative involves government entities, public and private sectors with an emphasis on the industrial sectors, academics, and non-governmental organizations in Africa and Europe. The Africa Battery Initiative aims to ensure value addition from the significant critical mineral and rare earth element deposits in Africa. This value addition will guarantee jobs for the young people in Africa and will contribute to the economic growth of African countries.

About the United Republic of Tanzania - Ministry of Minerals

The United Republic of Tanzania is proud to be the host country of the 1st East African Battery Minerals Summit. The Ministry of Minerals has coordinated a team that is working closely with the East African Community committee to coordinate the Summit. The Ministry of Minerals is a leading government institution which manages Tanzania's mineral resources for contribution to the nation's economy and for the well-being of Tanzanians. The ministry manages the country's mineral resources effectively and efficiently through sound policy and legal frameworks for the benefit of all Tanzanians.

