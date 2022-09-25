His Highness the Aga Khan receives Key to the City of Toronto

Toronto City Council announces ceremonial name, "Aga Khan Boulevard" for Wynford Drive

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - His Worship Mayor John Tory today bestowed the Key to the City to His Highness the Aga Khan for his long contributions to the City of Toronto and his lifelong efforts towards the upliftment of humanity. The ceremony also celebrated the ceremonial naming of Wynford Drive to Aga Khan Boulevard on signs adjacent to the Aga Khan Museum, the Aga Khan Park and the Ismaili Centre.

In keeping with the mandate of his role as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, the Aga Khan has worked to improve the quality of life of all people regardless of their birthplace, background or religious belief. The Aga Khan has brought together residents and visitors from around the world to the Aga Khan Museum, the Aga Khan Park and the Ismaili Centre to learn and celebrate since their opening in 2014.

"We have looked to Canada as a model of pluralism for the world," said Prince Amyn Aga Khan, who delivered remarks and received the honours on behalf of his brother, His Highness the Aga Khan. "The community's presence here would not have been possible were it not for Toronto and Canada's profound commitment to embracing and celebrating diversity."

The honours in Toronto are one of a number of events this week marking 50 years of the significant presence of the Ismaili Muslim community in Canada. Additional events are planned across the country to commemorate important partnerships to improve quality of life, both here in Canada and around the world:

September 25, 2022 : Global Ismaili Civic Day fosters local civic engagement in communities across Canada , with a focus on environmental stewardship, including park clean-ups, tree planting, recycling drives and more.

September 26, 2022 : In Toronto, Prince Amyn Aga Khan will attend the ground-breaking of Generations, a not-for-profit community-based housing initiative to support vulnerable individuals, families, and seniors within an intergenerational framework.

September 27, 2022 : In Edmonton, the University of Alberta will inaugurate the Diwan Pavilion at the Aga Khan Garden, Alberta .

September 29, 2022 : The Ismaili Imamat will sign an Agreement of Cooperation with the Province of British Columbia , committing to advance joint efforts for development work in B.C. and around the world.

