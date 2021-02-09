Hirschbach deploys 1,100 TRANSTEX® EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEMS to make its new refrigerated trailers one of the most fuel-efficient in the industry

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Hirschbach Motor Lines, one of the nation's most respected and forward-thinking refrigerated carriers, announced today a new partnership with TRANSTEX, a pioneer manufacturer of elite fuel-saving aerodynamic solutions for full trailer coverage.

As part of its mission to reduce its carbon footprint and leverage technology across their fleet, Hirschbach will deploy 1,100 EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEMS across the country. TRANSTEX's EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM is a three-piece trailer solution that improves fuel efficiency by 10.49%, or 12.09 gallons per 1,000 miles driven. Fleets can save $2,877 per trailer and get a 6-month ROI.

"Hirschbach is committed to modifying its carbon footprint for future generations. As good stewards, it is our commitment to improve fuel efficiency across our operations. Through analytical testing and in-house ROI calculations based on engineering data we evaluate the equipment deployed in our fleet," says Nick Forte, Vice President of Maintenance at Hirschbach. "Recent track testing by TRANSTEX demonstrated the highest fuel-savings results for a trailer aerodynamic kit. The overall fuel performance of the EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM was substantial. A major concern for refrigerated carriers looking to implement rear-end aerodynamic devices is the soft seal around loading docks. Other devices interfere with the seal and cause compliance and food safety issues. The system's simple design and no moving parts does not obstruct the seal. Combined with the flexibility of the T-FLEX Blue Bracket, the system's longevity was also a key factor in our decision to partner with TRANSTEX. This is a technology that can be championed by our drivers."

Hirschbach currently operates 1,800 Class 8 trucks and 3,500 trailers and expects to continue its growth plans through the purchase of an additional 500 power units and 1,200 trailers in 2021.

TRANSTEX has always worked closely with its customers. "Hirschbach is known for their high quality of service and their strength in adopting the latest technology to optimize their operations." says Mathieu Boivin, CEO and President of TRANSTEX, "This partnership offers strong support for our business, as it validates our continual investment in R&D by providing fleets with advanced value-added solutions. We look forward to contributing to Hirschbach's Green Fleet Strategy and helping shape the future of transportation aerodynamics."

About Hirschbach Motor Lines

Founded in 1935, Hirschbach Motor Lines is an industry leading transportation carrier. Hirschbach offers experienced, refrigerated truckload services to all 48 states. In addition, Hirschbach offers clients a complete range of dedicated transportation solutions and a wide range of innovative specialized services. The business continues to grow. The company now has a fleet of 2000+ trucks and 3,500+ trailers, multiple terminal locations, and continues to expand into new service areas. For more information, visit www.hirschbach.com.

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX develops and manufactures leading-edge trailer aerodynamic solutions that offer fleets the ability to significantly reduce fuel consumption. A pioneer manufacturer of aerodynamic products, TRANSTEX delivers innovative offerings that improve customers' bottom line that lead the industry in performance, reliability, and value. Operating in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, TRANSTEX has been serving the industry in North America for over fifteen years and is based in Montreal, QC. For additional information, please visit http://www.transtex-llc.com.

Media Contact

Kristy Pealow

Marketing Director, TRANSTEX

1-877-332-3519 ext. 135

[email protected]

