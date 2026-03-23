HIRECT Announces Availability of Advanced Copper Conductors for High-Power Transformers from Expanded India Facility

The copper conductors will be exported globally for high-power transformers and other wound components

NASHIK, India, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hind Rectifiers Limited (Listed on National Stock Exchange of India) (NSE: HIRECT) is proud to announce the commercial availability of its new, high-performance copper products: Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC), Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (PICC), and Enameled Paper Insulated Copper Conductors (EPICC). Manufactured at HIRECT's newly inaugurated state-of-the-art copper processing plant in Sinnar, Nashik, these advanced conductors are engineered specifically to meet the rigorous demands of transformers, traction motors, and other high-power wound components. These conductors will support key infrastructure segments including power grids, railway rolling stock and catenary power supply systems, and industrial power networks. With this development, the company aims to strengthen its position in the transformer supply chain while expanding its presence in global markets through targeted exports.

HIRECT Copper Conductor Reflections

HIRECT's new production lines offer industry-leading flexibility in both conductor sizing and insulation layers:

Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC): Optimized for high-efficiency transformers, the CTC lines can handle anywhere from 5 to 63 strands per conductor. Strand dimensions are highly customizable, ranging from 2.5 mm to 12.0 mm in width and 1.0 mm to 5.0 mm in thickness, with transposition pitches adjustable between 25 mm and 200 mm.

Optimized for high-efficiency transformers, the CTC lines can handle anywhere from 5 to 63 strands per conductor. Strand dimensions are highly customizable, ranging from 2.5 mm to 12.0 mm in width and 1.0 mm to 5.0 mm in thickness, with transposition pitches adjustable between 25 mm and 200 mm. PICC and EPICC: The Paper Insulated lines can cover copper widths up to 20 mm and thickness up to 8 mm.

The Paper Insulated lines can cover copper widths up to 20 mm and thickness up to 8 mm. Advanced Insulation Capabilities: HIRECT's enameling lines can apply four distinct types of coating insulation to suit various thermal and electrical classes. For paper insulation, the advanced machinery can tightly wrap up to 32 layers in a single pass for CTC, and up to 8 layers in a single pass for PICC. Overall insulation thickness can be precisely controlled between 0.25 mm and 5 mm.

To maintain optimal manufacturing conditions for consistent quality, the entire CTC production area is housed in a dust-free and air-conditioned environment.

"Exceptional quality and responsible sourcing are the cornerstones of our newly expanded copper operations," said Shailesh Jadav, VP Operations at HIRECT. "To guarantee flawless insulation and dimensional accuracy, we have integrated 100% in-line optical testing in all enameling lines, utilizing online pinhole and blister detectors alongside precision measuring equipment capable of maintaining tolerances of ±5 microns in drawing and rolling process. Furthermore, our customers can deploy our copper in global markets with absolute confidence; our entire supply chain is compliant with EU Conflict Minerals Regulations and Responsible Minerals Initiative."

HIRECT's Sinnar facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified and operates extensive in-house testing labs--including dielectric dissipation (Tan Delta), high voltage breakdown, interstrand shorts, proof stress - covering all key tests related to CTC, PICC and Enameled PICC. This ensures that every spool meets the highest international quality and performance standards.

For more information regarding CTC, PICC, and EPICC specifications, or to request a quote for a custom insulated copper conductor, please contact HIRECT sales at [email protected] , or visit www.HIRECT.com.

About Hind Rectifiers Limited:

Hind Rectifiers Ltd (HIRECT), founded in 1958 in partnership with Westinghouse Brake & Signal, UK, is a leading engineering and manufacturing company with over 950 employees and facilities in Nashik and Bhandup. The company exports to 30+ countries and has a presence in India, Sweden, and the UAE. HIRECT specializes in power electronics and electrical equipment, serving sectors like railways, defence, and core industries, with a strong focus on quality and innovation.

For more details, please visit: www.hirect.com

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SOURCE Hind Rectifiers Limited

Media Contact: Nidhi Nisar | +91 8433981991