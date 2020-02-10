Hiram Walker Chooses Waterloo Brewing as Co-pack Partner

Highlights:

Hiram Walker has awarded Waterloo Brewing a three-year co-pack contract for the manufacture of cocktails and alcoholic sodas under the ABSOLUT® vodka brand.

The previous two co-pack contracts announced, along with the Hiram Walker contract, represent over $40 million in expected incremental revenue in the next three years for Waterloo Brewing.

Waterloo Brewing continues to expand its business partner group of top tier global beverage companies.

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), today announced a new three-year agreement with Hiram Walker & Sons Limited to produce a new line of ABSOLUT® vodka sodas and cocktails.

"Hiram Walker & Sons Limited's choice to work with us continues to reaffirm our strategy to be the best co-pack producer in the beer and alcoholic beverage category in Canada," said George Croft, President, and CEO, Waterloo Brewing.

"Waterloo Brewing's capability to provide high quality, highly efficient production along with superior customer service, continues to drive impressive growth in our co-packing business. Our strategic use of capital is clearly paying dividends in the short term," added Russell Tabata, COO, Waterloo Brewing.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984 as Brick Brewing Co., the company was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com

About Hiram Walker & Sons Limited

Established nearly 160 years ago, Hiram Walker & Sons Limited's tradition of blending quality ingredients, processes and highly skilled people continues at the Windsor, Ontario-based production facility. Hiram Walker produces brands such as J.P. Wiser's®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, Gooderham & Worts® and Royal Reserve® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Malibu® and Lamb's® rums, and McGuinness® liqueurs for Canadian distribution by its affiliate, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited. Hiram Walker is a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A., a leading global spirits and wine company with premium international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh® and Campo Viejo®.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

