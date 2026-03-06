Strategic academic collaboration aims to enhance metallurgical performance and strengthen scientific capabilities

UDAIPUR, India, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188) (NSE: HINDZINC), the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five silver producers globally, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Virginia Tech, a premier U.S. based research university, to advance scientific research focused on improving silver recovery across its lead-zinc (Pb–Zn) concentrators. As part of this collaboration, specialized studies will be conducted to refine flotation methods and optimize reagent usage- critical components in enhancing concentrate quality and overall plant efficiency.

Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Virginia Tech for Advanced Research on Silver Recovery

Virginia Tech, a globally recognized public land-grant research university based in Blacksburg, Virginia, is known for its expertise in mining engineering, mineral processing, and applied metallurgical research. Through this partnership, Hindustan Zinc will work closely with the university to leverage global research perspectives and technical knowledge, contributing to stronger process understanding and ongoing improvements across its concentrator operations. The joint effort will assess reagent–mineral–water interactions and other key metallurgical factors impacting metal recovery.

"At Hindustan Zinc, we believe the next phase of growth in the metals and mining sector will be powered by science, innovation, and collaboration," said Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc. "Our partnership with Virginia Tech marks a strategic step in building a robust knowledge ecosystem that will enable more efficient, future-ready mining operations."

Aaron Noble, Head of the Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering at Virginia Tech, added "By collaborating with Hindustan Zinc, we're applying cutting-edge mineral recovery research to real-world needs. This ensures our discoveries lead to smarter resource utilization and stronger global supply chains."

The initiative will also define optimized reagent regimes and process parameters to support more consistent outcomes and improved plant performance. Knowledge sharing will be a key component, with technical workshops, training programs, and plant-level engagements planned to build internal capability across Hindustan Zinc's operations.

This collaboration reflects Hindustan Zinc's continued focus on innovation-driven growth through partnerships with global institutions. The company has previously worked with leading organizations such as IITs, CSIR, and JNCASR on areas including critical metals research, zinc-based battery technologies, and process improvement - reinforcing its ambition to be a technology-first, future-ready metals company.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc became the first Indian company to join the prestigious International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) in 2025.

Contact:

Maitreyee Sankhla

Head Corporate Communications

Hindustan Zinc Limited

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927979/Hindustan_Zinc_MoU.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748830/5513733/Hindustan_Zinc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hindustan Zinc