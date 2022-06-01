Hilton Lets Consumers Take a Swing at Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Stay a Night on the Green

Hilton on the Green is the ultimate golf experience for any fan: a personal concierge and golf cart, gourmet meals delivered to your room, breakfast in bed, a view of the green at St. George's Golf and Country Club that can't be beat, and world-class service and hospitality from Hilton. The first guest to experience the pop-up hotel will be TSN Golf Talk Canada's Mark Zecchino. Two lucky guests will also enjoy the next two nights respectively (June 10 th and 11 th ).

"Hilton strives to create authentic, one-of-kind experiences that showcase our friendly and reliable hospitality in unique ways and prove it really matters where you stay," said Aligi Gardenghi, Vice President, Americas Marketing. "As a proud partner of premier golf organizations around the world, we are thrilled to offer golf lovers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the night on the course and to have an unparalleled view of the action from the comfort of their own hotel suite experience, courtesy of Hilton."

Hilton's custom-built hotel experience is made and sourced from Canadian materials and built on a custom trailer system driven right onto the golf course. Hilton oversaw the design and interior design elements to ensure the pop-up was up to the high quality and comfort Hilton is known for – incorporating unique elements from many of Hilton's 18 bespoke brands, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton. Guests will experience Frette linens from Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, cocktail kits from Motto by Hilton, Byredo Mojave Ghost bathroom amenities from Conrad Hotels & Resorts, and even world-famous DoubleTree cookies. The hotel experience will open its door again later this summer in Ottawa during the CP Women's Open. Later in June, there will be an online contest where fans can submit to hiltononthegreencontest.com to be included in the pool of entrants to stay at the "Hilton on the Green."

Media are invited to visit the one-of-a-kind Hilton hotel experience from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST on Friday, June 3rd. Vanessa Francone, Marketing & PR Manager at FUSE Create ([email protected]) can be contacted to secure a spot and answer any questions about the "Hilton on the Green" booking process.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,900 properties and nearly 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100 -year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 133 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE FUSE Create

For further information: Vanessa Francone, PR & Marketing Manager at FUSE Create ([email protected])