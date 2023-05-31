Hillcrest Energy Technologies Provides Additional Details on Investor Relations Activities

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F), a pioneering clean technology company offering transformative power conversion technologies and state-of-the-art control system solutions, is pleased to provide an update on investor relations initiatives.

Hillcrest is pleased to provide additional details relating to the retention of Market One for investor marketing services, originally announced on May 30, 2023. The nine-month service agreement was executed on April 6, 2023, and is effective May 18, 2023, through January 18, 2024, with compensation totaling $140,000. During the term of the agreement, Market One will provide a variety of services including the production of interviews, articles and other digital marketing content for distribution on popular investor platforms such as BNN Bloomberg and Benzinga.

The Market One team brings more than 60 collective years of capital markets experience to public company marketing. To learn more about Market One, visit: https://www.marketone.ca/.

The Company is also pleased to announce the extension of its agreement with General Research to September 30, 2023, at a continued cost of CDN$10,000 per month. Hillcrest originally announced the retention of General Research on April 19, 2021.

General Research is a Munich, Germany-based investor relations firm, owned and operated by Dr. Georg Hochwimmer, providing a variety of business development and investor relations services, including corporate positioning and outreach to the European investment community as well as outreach to potential European customers for the Company's technologies.

In addition to the new engagement with Market One and the extension of services provided by General Research, Hillcrest is also working with Connecticut-based IMS Investor Relations (announced on November 1, 2022) and Vancouver-based Jemini Capital (announced on April 2, 2023). These providers are collectively creating exposure for the Company to a global audience.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company delivering high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HIA.F". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations: Don Currie, [email protected], O: +1 604-609-0006, Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006 Or Walter Frank/Jennifer Belodeau, IMS Investor Relations, [email protected], O: +1 203-972-9200; Public Relations: Jamie L. Hogue, [email protected], O: +1 602-793-9481