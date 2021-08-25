Hill Street Beverage Company Inc Announces That its California Licensee, Cannadips, is in Production to Launch a THC Product Line Powered by DehydraTECH™

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



Cannadips, the leading manufacturer of smokeless nicotine and tobacco free dips in the US, continues to pioneer the modern dip experience adding a new THC line to their successful CBD product line.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) is pleased to announce that its California licensee - Trinidad Consulting LLC, has started production in preparation to launch a new THC infused line of its top-selling Cannadips products. Powered by DehydraTECH™ fast-acting technology through a licensing agreement with Hill Avenue Cannabis, this latest innovation follows the extremely successful use of DehydraTECH™ technology in their national CBD product lineup.

Based in Humboldt County, California, Cannadips is the leading brand of smokeless nicotine and tobacco free dips in the United States. The company currently manufactures and distributes their popular CBD brand through exclusive licensee, Boldt Runners Corporation, in over 5,500 stores across the US. The modern oral pouch category is growing exponentially in the US, representing a $7 billion market category comprised of 6.5 million smokeless tobacco users. With the launch of the new THC line, Cannadips continues to lead innovation in the category, further pioneering the modern dip alternative.

"We're delighted that this latest Cannadips innovation is powered by DehydraTECH™," said Craig Binkley, Co-CEO of Hill Street. "Our mission is to partner with brands that are driven to deliver premium quality and category leading performance. Cannadips aligns perfectly with these values as they constantly pursue the highest craft quality combined with the most advanced technology to ensure that consumers enjoy a superior experience. Cannadips has already proven that DehydraTECH™ technology is superior through their highly successful CBD product lineup."

Patented DehydraTECH™ technology improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream, delivering advantages such as faster onset and more predictable cannabis experiences for consumers.

"Delivering best in category value propositions is of utmost importance to us," said Case Mandel, co-founder of Cannadips. "In our quest to create the ultimate smokeless, oral cannabinoid experience for our customers, we found that DehydraTECH™ is the perfect technology for our products and is hands-down the highest performing technology we have tried. It preserves the valuable terpenes found in our cannabis extracts and increases cannabinoid bioavailability, allowing for quick absorption directly in the mouth."

The moment is right for launching Cannadips THC, as the Cannadips brand has strong awareness with CBD/hemp consumers which will provide a halo effect when it arrives in California dispensaries statewide. Cannadips has developed strong partnerships that will allow both speed to market and best in class sales and distribution. Their manufacturing partner ArcataX Inc provides best in class manufacturing and an exclusive distribution deal with Herbl, the largest cannabis supply chain company in California, will be key drivers of success at retail.

"At Hill Street we have a strong conviction to work with brands that matter. We believe in the power of cannabis and best in class science to create product alternatives that are both better and better for you", said Lori Senecal, Co-CEO of Hill Street. "The Cannadips products are a shining example of this commitment. They offer adult consumers a high quality product and a better alternative to tobacco and nicotine with CBD and now THC infused options. We're delighted that, with this launch, California becomes the next state where DehydraTECH™ THC will be active in the market."

The Cannadips THC line will initially be available in two strengths. The mega-dose cans will have 500mg of THC resulting in 25mg per pouch and the daily dose offering will contain 150mg of THC per can, or 10mg per pouch. The new line-up is anticipated to make its debut at the Hall of Flowers in late September and become available for pre-order before rolling out statewide in California in October 2021.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a progressive non-alcoholic beverage and cannabis solutions company. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG expertise and our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience's ground-breaking DehydraTECH™ patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of Cannabis ingredients.

Hill Street Beverages brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero), and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis Brands include (V)ia Regal Pink and White Grape Sparklers.

For more information on our business activities or to check out Hill Street's award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home go to www.hillstreetbeverages.com

About Trinidad Consulting LLC

Trinidad Consulting LLC is based in the heart of Humboldt County, California. Trinidad Consulting is the master intellectual property holder for the global Cannadips brand and technology in Cannabis. Trinidad Consulting's flagship product Cannadips is the original smokeless cannabis and CBD pouch that has been built on the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and innovation that have made the Humboldt County region world-famous. Since 2016, Cannadips has been paving the way to a full flavor, tobacco-free and nicotine-free experience with THC in California and CBD for traditional dippers across the country. Cannadips THC is looking to accelerate its growth with its flagship line and will be looking across the US at partners in 2022. Dip into Life with Cannabis Lifestyle Pouches. All Flavor. No Tobacco. No Nicotine. For further information please check out www.cannadips.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hill Street Beverage Co.

For further information: Lori Senecal, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., [email protected]; Craig Binkley, Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer Hill Street Beverage Company Inc., [email protected]

Related Links

https://hillstreetbeverages.com/

