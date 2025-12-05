HILL'S PET NUTRITION REACHES 16 MILLION ADOPTIONS MILESTONE

Global pet nutrition company joins Canadian shelter partners to offset adoption fees and provide a starter bag of Hill's Science Diet from Dec. 6-14

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition, announced its Food, Shelter & Love program has supported 16 million pet adoptions since its inception in 2002. The program provides discounted, science-led nutrition to more than 1,000 North American animal shelters every day, totaling more than $300 million worth of food donated since its founding.

From Dec. 6 through 14, Hill’s will contribute up to $200,000 to offset dog and cat adoption fees at select Food, Shelter & Love partner locations in Canada and the United States. Adopters will also receive a New Pet Parent Kit, which includes a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet, a coupon and post-adoption tips.

"Our Food, Shelter & Love program thrives thanks to our dedicated shelter partners and the big hearts of adopters," said Frances Cheslo, RVT, Shelter Engagement Manager, Hill's Pet Nutrition Canada. "At Hill's, we know quality nutrition is key to happy, healthy, adoptable pets. We're proud to support each pet on their journey and to celebrate everyone who makes a difference for shelter animals."

Prospective adopters are encouraged to visit participating shelters' websites and social media pages for details about their adoption specials and hours of operation. Specific animals qualifying for reduced or waived adoption fees vary by shelter.

Participating shelters include:

Beyond providing daily nutrition for shelter pets, Hill's Food Shelter & Love program in Canada extends its impact through other initiatives:

Community Food Pantries: Hill's has donated more than 100,000 pounds of cat and dog food to shelter-managed pet food banks throughout Canada.

Disaster Relief: Founded in 2016 in Canada, Hill's Disaster Relief Network has assisted in more than 200 emergencies.

has assisted in more than 200 emergencies. Education and Research: Hill's provides research and insights to the animal welfare community with resources such as its inaugural State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report .

