Hill+Knowlton Strategies bolsters cannabis compliance and business strategy expertise with the addition of Robyn Rabinovich

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is pleased to welcome Robyn Rabinovich as Senior Account Director, Cannabis starting February 3, 2020.

"As the Canadian cannabis industry goes through a time of transition and continues to evolve, clients are increasingly looking for business strategies to help them develop international partnerships, exploit innovations in product formulations and develop brand identities that will help them survive and thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Robyn's deep understanding of compliance and regulatory affairs, her expertise in international business strategy and her experience in developing nascent cannabis brands makes her an invaluable addition to H+K's growing cannabis consulting team," said Omar Khan, national cannabis sector lead at H+K.

Robyn brings years of expertise in the cannabis industry having worked at some of Canada's largest licensed producers. Her knowledge of the international market gives her a unique perspective to help international clients gain access to the Canadian market, and conversely to help Canadian clients gain access to the international cannabis market which Barclays, in their European Consumer Staples Report in September 2018, suggested could be valued as high as USD$272 billion by 2028.

"I've seen H+K's cannabis team's expertise firsthand as one of their clients over the last two years. I'm very excited to be joining their integrated team and to tap into H+K's strong global network and established expertise working with clients in the CPG, beverage alcohol and life sciences sectors as we look for synergies to help cannabis clients adjust to shifting market realities," said Rabinovich.

Robyn most recently held a senior strategy role at a Canadian licensed producer where she worked on international joint ventures in the Caribbean, South America and Europe, and domestic partnership opportunities.

