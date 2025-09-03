Hilco Global Unveils Operating Structure to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Firm's 20+ operating companies will consolidate into two divisions, Hilco Global Professional Services and Hilco Global Capital Solutions, which will support the firm's expanded advisory and asset management-private credit capabilities

New operating structure effective following the close of ORIX USA's majority acquisition of Hilco Global

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hilco Global, a diversified global financial services company, today announced its new operating structure through the creation of two divisions—Hilco Global Professional Services and Hilco Global Capital Solutions. Both divisions will report to Hilco Global's Founding Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey B. Hecktman. In this new structure, the firm will operate as a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, following the completion of ORIX USA's acquisition of a majority equity interest in the 38-year-old financial services and advisory firm.

"Bringing together ORIX USA and Hilco Global offers the marketplace a powerful combination of intellect and deep financial resources to help our clients maximize asset value and return on investment," said Mr. Hecktman. "By streamlining our business, Hilco Global emerges as a truly integrated financial solutions company with the ability to deliver valuation, monetization, advisory services and capital solutions through asset-based private credit lending and principal investing."

Hilco Global Professional Services will expand the firm's current suite of consultative practices, continuing to deliver asset valuation expertise and advisory solutions that build on its reputation as one of the smartest asset appraisal firms in the world. Hilco Global intends to grow this division significantly, adding new strategic and operational advisory services to its current professional services practices in restructuring and turnaround, real estate, performance solutions, capital transactions, intellectual property, corporate finance, litigation support, cyber security, geopolitical consulting, and more.





Hilco Global Capital Solutions will focus on expanding the firm's asset management investing, particularly through asset-based private credit lending, which will benefit from ORIX USA's capital and lending expertise and Hilco Global's asset understanding and origination capabilities. Additionally, the Capital Solutions division will continue to use its balance sheet investing and asset monetization expertise to buy and sell assets across the retail, wholesale, commercial industrial, manufacturing real estate, and intellectual property industries.

In connection with this simplified organizational structure, Hilco Global also announced several executive management leadership roles which will report to Founding Chairman and CEO Jeffrey B. Hecktman. David Kurtz, will serve as the CEO of Hilco Global Professional Services and continue as Vice Chairman for Hilco Global. Neil Aaronson will continue in his capacity as President of Hilco Global for The Americas, alongside Henry Foster, who will serve as President of Hilco Global for the UK, EU and APAC. Additionally, Ian Fredericks will serve as the CEO for the Hilco Global Capital Solutions Division-Americas and Henry Foster will serve as CEO of the Hilco Global Capital Solutions Division across the UK/EU/APAC. Nik Singhal will serve as the interim Head of Asset Management and Private Credit within the Hilco Global Capital Solutions division as an extension of his role as Group Head of Direct Lending for ORIX USA. James H.M. Sprayregen will continue to serve as Vice Chairman Hilco Global Strategy and Growth. Several other leadership roles and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mr. Hecktman added, "I am thrilled that our impressive team of industry experts at Hilco Global will continue to manage the company and collaborate with ORIX USA as we expand into this exciting next chapter. Our Hilco Global team is well-positioned to support our strategic growth plan by servicing our clients and growing our enterprise value."

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About ORIX Corporation USA

Established in the U.S. in 1981, ORIX USA has grown organically and through acquisition into the investment and asset management firm we are today. With a specialization in private credit, real estate, and private equity solutions for middle-market focused borrowers and investors, we combine our robust balance sheet with funds from third-party investors, providing a strong alignment of interest. ORIX USA and its subsidiaries — ORIX Advisers, ORIX Capital Partners, Signal Peak Capital Management, Boston Financial, Lument, Real Estate Capital, and NXT Capital— have approximately 1,300 employees across the U.S. and have $91.3 billion in assets*, which includes $40.5 billion in assets and commitments, in addition to $50.8 billion in servicing and administering assets, as of June 2025. Our parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 30 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit orix.com.

* As of June 30, 2025. Includes $50.8 billion in servicing and administering assets, in addition to $40.5 billion in funded assets and unfunded commitments across proprietary capital, third party capital, and strategic partners investing in ORIX USA's private credit, real estate, and private equity businesses. Unfunded commitments are based on a contractual commitment or an expected commitment for an established program based on ORIX USA Group's understanding.

SOURCE Hilco Global

