Highstreet Took the Risk Before Ottawa - Now Reinforced by Bill C-4

KELOWNA, BC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Before federal action, Highstreet took on the financial risk of GST for new homeowners, covering the cost upfront and enabling 36 first-time homeowners in BC to enter the market earlier than they otherwise could have. This decision was grounded in a simple belief: reducing barriers to homeownership is the right thing to do and aligns with Highstreet's values. This week, that approach is reinforced at a national level with the Royal Assent of Bill C-4, the Making Life More Affordable for Canadians Act, which eliminates GST on new homes up to $1 million and reduces it on homes up to $1.5 million for first-time buyers.

Highstreet introduced its GST Rebate Program ahead of any federal certainty, proactively removing the upfront GST burden for buyers by absorbing the cost directly. This early action bridged a critical gap, giving buyers the confidence and ability to move forward in a challenging market environment.

"We didn't wait for the policy. We acted on what we knew was a barrier," said Pino Mancuso. "By taking on the GST risk ourselves, we enabled buyers to access the market sooner, without added financial pressure."

The federal rebate will generally apply to agreements of purchase and sale entered into on or after March 20, 2025, and before 2031, with the Canada Revenue Agency now able to process rebate claims. While this represents a meaningful step forward for housing affordability across Canada, Highstreet's program delivered immediate, real-world impact before these measures were formalized.

With Bill C-4 now in place, Highstreet will continue offering GST support for homeowners at Ascent in Kelowna and Citygate in Langford, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to improving access to homeownership.

"The federal program validates what we've already been doing," added Pino Mancuso. "We're proud to have led with action, taking on real financial exposure to remove barriers and help buyers move forward."

Highstreet remains focused on delivering housing solutions that prioritize long-term community growth, financial accessibility, and practical innovation in today's evolving market.

About Highstreet

Highstreet is a BC-based real estate developer building sustainable, high-performance homes. With 20+ years' experience, 30 developments, and 6,000 homes, the company has scaled while staying focused on quality and putting people first.

SOURCE Highstreet Ventures

Media Contact: Alisha McFetridge, Email: [email protected]