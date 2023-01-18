Highspot Expands Global Footprint to Canada

New office in Vancouver to bring world-class career opportunities, customer growth to vibrant Canadian technology hub

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced its expansion into Vancouver, British Columbia with its fifth international office. Highspot's expanded footprint enables the company to continue to recruit engineering talent and further solidify its role as an award-winning employer in the Pacific Northwest.

"This move into Vancouver is an exciting opportunity for Highspot to tap into the multicultural talent of the city and network of esteemed Canadian universities," said Bhrighu Sareen, President of Product & Engineering, Highspot. "At Highspot, we're on a mission to deliver breakthrough products. I look forward to partnering with outstanding talent in the area and contributing to Canada's innovation and economic success as we work toward our vision."

With keen attention to hiring and developing early career talent, Highspot also announced today the expansion of its Accelerate apprenticeship program into Vancouver, as well as a working relationship with Simon Fraser University's School of Computing Science. As part of these efforts, Highspot will extend these apprenticeships to co-operative education students in the Cybersecurity master's program, and will provide tailored experiences to jumpstart their careers and foster professional development.

"Choosing Vancouver as the location for Highspot's new home in Canada serves as a testament to B.C.'s incredible talent and high calibre educational facilities that create a conducive environment for success," said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development & Innovation. "I look forward to exploring partnerships with Highspot to create opportunities for the many skilled technologists and engineers in B.C.'s diverse workforce."

Highspot continues to expand its global footprint and customer base with offices in the US, Australia-New Zealand, Europe, and now Canada. The company's international expansion is contributing to revenue growth, with more than 10 percent of revenue coming from EMEA. Industry-diverse customers with Canadian headquarters, including Hootsuite, MDA, and TELUS, trust Highspot to increase sales productivity and power their revenue engines. Now with operations in Vancouver, Highspot is well-positioned to best serve its Canadian customer base.

Highspot is hiring for hybrid roles in Vancouver across product, design, cybersecurity, and engineering. The company was named one of PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care, and Fortune Magazine's Best Places to Work, because of a culture that prioritizes collaboration, diversity, and innovation. The Highspot product team is creating industry leading software that is transforming the way millions of people work.

Learn more about how Highspot is helping revenue teams everywhere increase productivity at www.highspot.com , and view open career opportunities at highspot.com/careers/ .

Resources:

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the productivity of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like Aetna, Siemens, Staples and Yahoo use Highspot to manage content, to train and coach sellers, and to engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives sales rep productivity and increases sales pipeline.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot