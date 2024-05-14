Highperformr Secures $3.5 Million in Seed Funding to Help B2B Businesses Grow by Amplifying Their Social Presence

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Highperformr, a GenAI startup, today announced that it has secured $3.5 million in seed funding and launched its product, Highperformr for Teams, a modern social media management platform designed to help B2B businesses maximize their return on investment (ROI) from social media efforts by amplifying their social presence and driving meaningful engagement.

Highperformr Founders Ramesh and Srivatsan (L to R)

The funding round was led by Venture Highway, with participation from Neon, DeVC, and notable angel investors. The investment will be used for R&D to further develop Highperformr's native AI capabilities and to build a strong distribution network.

"We're delighted to introduce Highperformr to the market," said Srivatsan Venkatesan, Co-Founder & CEO, Highperformr. "Our platform is designed to empower B2B businesses to unlock the full potential of social media, driving real ROI and growth. We're confident that Highperformr's social selling capabilities can empower teams to leverage social media for lead generation and nurturing, while our GenAI capabilities automate workflows to drive adoption and consistency among users."

"Growing a pipeline with limited budgets is a challenge many CMOs face," said Ramesh Ravishankar, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Highperformr. "The 95% of users who are not actively searching for products online are often overlooked in demand generation strategies. We're flipping the script by focusing on the 95% of users who are not actively searching for products online, and building a community and target audience that can drive meaningful engagement and conversions."

Highperformr's social presence platform, Highperformr for Teams, is designed to help B2B companies streamline their social media workflows; support social publishing, scheduling, and crossposting; team collaboration with approval workflows; brand building through employee advocacy; social selling; and Social AI-driven analytics and insights.

The founders, Sri and Ramesh, come with experience in building successful CRM products and growing businesses at Freshworks and Google. They're driven by the need to innovate and help businesses engage with their customers effectively and scale efficiently.

"With the seed round of funding, and the positive response to our product, Highperformr is set to shake up the social CRM market and build a product that will leverage LLM and GenAI technology to redefine how B2B companies engage with their audience and drive growth," said Sri.

About Highperformr

Highperformr is a startup leading the way in GenAI-driven social presence for B2B businesses. Highperformr's Social AI platform helps businesses boost their ROI on social media by amplifying their social presence and driving meaningful engagement through social platforms.

Highperformr is on a mission to redefine social CRM, particularly leveraging LLM. The founders Sri and Ramesh come with experience in building successful CRM products and growing businesses at Freshworks and Google, and are passionate about reshaping how businesses engage with their customers. Highperformr was founded in July 2023 with its headquarters in Delaware, US and offices in India.

