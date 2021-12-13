Highmark Interactive Inc. Virtually Closes the Market

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction. Together, the technology is used in >300 multidisciplinary rehabilitation clinics globally.

Highmark Interactive's unique solution is revolutionizing how individuals experience brain and mental health care, as well as unlocking insight for precision medicine and creating a modern model for delivering mental health and neuro rehab services.

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

