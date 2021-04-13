Highcourt Partners and Breckles Group merge to form made-in-Canada insurance and risk consulting powerhouse

This merger will help make Canadian businesses navigate their growth as the economy regains its pre-pandemic momentum Tweet this

Both unique, privately-held companies are wholly Canadian-owned and operated and combined the new entity offers a long history of community, client-centric services with global capabilities in home, auto, business, life and health insurance and risk management solutions to more than 50,000 clients nationwide and access to more than 60 insurance providers worldwide. The Highcourt Breckles Group employs more than 100 employees with plans to hire more with growth. It has a combined gross written premium value of nearly $100 million.

Broader Choice for Clients in Global and Digital Space

Toronto-based Highcourt brings its unique business and insurance problem-solving expertise and access to global providers, while Markham-based Breckles is a leader in digital customer service. "Combined we will retain and enhance our high customer service standards and offer clients access to a much broader portfolio of demonstrated, proven solutions with insurance products and risk management services designed for the new normal: digital, global and customized," says McKay.

The friendly-transaction, headed up by McKay and Breckles Group President Ben Malik, allows the combined entity to further its mission to assist Canadian individuals and businesses, wherever they may be. "The merger delivers unparalleled synergy between the two brands, giving us larger scale to tap into the digital revolution of how people transact with their broker," says Malik.

Friendly Transaction Set to Contribute to Canadian Economy

"Our firms are very like-minded," adds McKay. "In fact, we were collaborating even before this deal. We're committed to creating Canadian-based employment opportunities for existing and new hires, supporting the Canadian economy with plans to grow and reinvest in the tools and technologies to make our clients' lives much easier."

About the Highcourt Breckles Group

The Highcourt Breckles Group (HBG) has a combined staff complement of more than 100 employees and controls significant premium volumes. HBG offers a broad portfolio of insurance and risk management solutions and access to more than 60 insurers worldwide. It is a member of the Unison Steadfast Network, a global alliance of independent insurance and reinsurance firms. Business clients can receive problem-solving expertise from around the world: be it for a technical translation in Argentina, for example, or assistance in understanding anti-terrorism or anti-money laundering laws in Sudan, or direct access into the Lloyd's marketplace or into Bermuda.

HBG has a unique understanding of cyber risk and cyber threats, provides insurance coverage and advisory on risk matters, and is a leader in contractual risk, risk strategy, captives and risk response. It also helps Canadian companies navigate through U.S. compliance when expanding into the U.S. marketplace. Individual clients can access home, auto, life and health insurance via easy-to-use digital platforms. Follow on Twitter: @HBGroupINS.

About Highcourt Partners: pre-deal

Highcourt Partners, with three offices in Ontario and British Columbia, was founded in 2011 to assist individuals and corporations preserve their assets, wherever those may be. From working with landlords to solve tenant insurance problems, to helping Canadian healthcare institutions solve COVID-19 clinical trial issues with its global, risk management expertise, Highcourt also has experience helping firms with the import and distribution of COVID supplies (PPE and sanitizer) and helping companies pivot (such as an automotive company that pivoted to producing COVID equipment). See also: highcourtpartners.com

About Breckles Group of Companies: pre-deal

Breckles Group of Companies was founded more than 70 years ago. It represents more than 30 insurance partners operating in Canada to offer solutions focused to meet clients' needs. It serves small- to medium-sized businesses as well as personal insurance needs and is a leader in the digital delivery space. It has 75 employees based in two offices in Ontario. See also: brecklesgroup.com.

Also: Video featuring McKay and Malik: https://youtu.be/hIFafHgtYJE

