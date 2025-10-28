Highclere Castle Gin Launches in Canada Partnering with LCBO for Ontario Retail Distribution

HIGHCLERE CASTLE, England, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Highclere Castle Gin, the world's most awarded super-premium gin, proudly announces its debut in Canada through a new partnership with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), supported by Kinetic Brands as the company's agent. The British brand will now be available in 120 LCBO locations across Ontario, marking a significant milestone as the gin continues its global expansion.

Highclere Castle Gin & Tonic

The launch comes at a timely moment, as shifts in the Canadian spirits market driven by U.S. tariffs create demand for distinguished international offerings. Highclere Castle Gin enters as a refined British alternative, appealing to Canadian consumers seeking craftsmanship and authenticity. The brand is also featured at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec through special order.

Founded by spirits entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin and the 8th Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, owners of Highclere Castle, the gin is distilled at England's oldest gin distillery and crafted with estate-grown botanicals, lavender, citrus, and oats cultivated on the castle grounds. The award-winning London Dry Gin has earned over 200 international awards for excellence and balance.

"Canada spoke and we listened," said Adam von Gootkin, Founder & CEO. "The LCBO stands as a retail leader on the global stage, and Canadian consumers deserve a gin that embodies both tradition and innovation. This partnership represents a meeting of legends and a toast to new traditions."

Globally known as the filming location of Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle attracts over 135,000 visitors annually and symbolizes over a thousand years of British heritage. "We are absolutely delighted that Highclere Castle Gin is now available throughout Ontario," said Lady Carnarvon. "Our family is deeply honored to share a taste of Highclere Castle with Canada continuing the historic bonds first forged within our home's walls, where the dreams of the Dominion of Canada were shaped."

Highclere Castle Gin is currently sold in 32 U.S. states and nine international markets.

For more information, visit www.HighclereCastleGin.com or follow @HighclereCastleGin on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Renee Lemieux, Chief of Staff

T: 860-999-3418 | E: [email protected]

SOURCE Highclere Castle Spirits