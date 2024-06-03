High Tide to Open First Canna Cabana in Huntsville, Ontario

CALGARY, AB, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 17 Hanes Road, Huntsville, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Thursday, June 6, 2024. This opening will mark High Tide's 172nd Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada, the 63rd in the province of Ontario and the first store in Huntsville.

Huntsville is in the Muskoka region of Ontario, the heart of Canada's cottage country. Millions of international tourists and Canadians alike flock to Muskoka year-round to vacation in one of Canada's most picturesque landscapes. This brand-new Canna Cabana is situated beside a major home improvement retailer and a beer store. It is also a short drive from a major discount grocery retailer and the Huntsville Place Mall, the primary shopping node for the area. This busy and rapidly expanding shopping plaza is well situated to serve the residents of Huntsville, the surrounding rural and the cottage country visitors who need to stop at a shopping centre to gather groceries and other essentials before heading out into the remote properties surrounding it.

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of our first store in Huntsville. This brand-new Canna Cabana builds upon the success of our existing cottage country stores in Bracebridge and is a key addition to our retail portfolio. The Muskoka region welcomes 3.2 million seasonal travelers annually and communities like Huntsville serve as anchors for the surrounding cottage country as visitors need to stop in to gather groceries and other goods before spending time at the lake," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our team has been working hard through the first half of the calendar year, adding outstanding Canna Cabana locations like Huntsville to our store network. I remain excited about our strong free cash flow profile, which is fueling the renewed acceleration of our growth in Ontario and other Canadian provinces where we operate," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count1. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 172 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of our new location beginning to sell recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use, the expected benefits of the store location, and our commitment to opening future stores in prime power centre locations and the expansion of our discount club model. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, such statements are based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to the risk factors discussed under the heading "Non-Exhaustive List of Risk Factors" in Schedule A to our current annual information form, and elsewhere in this press release, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in our periodic filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

________________________________ 1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Omar Khan, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer, High Tide Inc., [email protected], 403-770-3080; Investor Inquiries, Vahan Ajamian, Capital Markets Advisor, High Tide Inc., [email protected]