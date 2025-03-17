High Tide Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Featuring Record Revenue of $142.5 Million

Same store sales increased 5% year over year, representing the fastest pace of growth during the past four quarters

Cabana Club loyalty program exceeds 1.76 million members in Canada, with ELITE memberships exceeding 81,000 and growing at its fastest pace since inception

High Tide Remains the Highest Revenue Generating Cannabis Company Reporting in Canadian Dollars 1 , Delivers Quarterly Revenue of $142.5 Million, an All-Time Record. This Represents an Increase of 11% Year Over Year, 3% Sequentially and Reaches an Annualized Revenue Run Rate Of $570 Million

Revenue Generated in the Company's Bricks-and-Mortar Segment was $135.7 Million , Which was a Record Level and Up 17% Year Over Year, Representing the Fastest Growth Rate in Five Quarters. The Segment Accounts for 95% of The Company's Consolidated Revenue

Same Store Sales in the First Fiscal Quarter Increased By 5% Year Over Year and 2% Sequentially. Between October 2021 and December 2024 , Same Store Sales at Canna Cabana were up 142%, While the Average Operator in the Five Provinces Where the Company Operates has Experienced a 4% Decline 2

The Company Surpassed 5.66 Million Global Cabana Club Members. This Includes 85,500 ELITE Members, Which Increased 13% Sequentially.

In Canada Alone, the Company Now Exceeds 1.76 Million Cabana Club Members. Canadian Cabana Club Membership Rates Have Increased by 33% Year Over Year and 2% Sequentially. The Company Has Also Exceeded 81,000 ELITE Members in Canada , an Increase of 153% Year Over Year and 11% Sequentially, Growing at its Fastest Pace Since Inception.

During November and December 2024 , Canna Cabana Held an 18% Share of the Cannabis Retail Market in Alberta and 10% in Ontario . Across the Five Provinces in Which the Company Has a Presence, Canna Cabana Represented an 11% Market Share, Which Is Consistent Sequentially 3

The Company Notes it Has Launched 29 Queen of Bud SKUs Since Acquiring the Brand in March 2024 , With More Planned Launches Underway

Annualized Retail Sales Per Square Foot Were $1,734 Across the Canna Cabana Store Network During the First Fiscal Quarter of 2025, up 2% Sequentially. This Was Higher Than Best-In-Class Retailers Like Wal-Mart, Target, and Canadian Tire4

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, today released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 ended January 31, 2025, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024 (the "Financial Statements") and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.hightideinc.com, its profile pages on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

2025 First Fiscal Quarter – Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased to $142.5 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025 , an all-time record, compared to $128.1 million during the same period last year, representing an increase of 11% year over year and 3% sequentially





for the three months ended , an all-time record, compared to during the same period last year, representing an increase of 11% year over year and 3% sequentially Gross profit was $35.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025 , which was relatively consistent year over year and sequentially





for the three months ended , which was relatively consistent year over year and sequentially Gross profit margin was 25% for the three months ended January 31, 2025 , which compared to 28% year over year and 26% sequentially. The margins in the Company's core bricks-and-mortar segment, which generates 95% of its revenue, remained consistent. During the first fiscal quarter, the Company took its Cabana Club loyalty program global across its ancillary e-commerce platforms. As part of this strategy, the Company proactively lowered its gross margins in its E-commerce segment, which it believes will be offset by increased volumes in the quarters to come





, which compared to 28% year over year and 26% sequentially. The margins in the Company's core bricks-and-mortar segment, which generates 95% of its revenue, remained consistent. During the first fiscal quarter, the Company took its Cabana Club loyalty program global across its ancillary e-commerce platforms. As part of this strategy, the Company proactively lowered its gross margins in its E-commerce segment, which it believes will be offset by increased volumes in the quarters to come The Company generated a net loss of $2.7 million during the three months ended January 31, 2025 , which compared to break even in the prior year and a net loss of $4.8 million sequentially, where adjusted net income was $0.2 million excluding non-cash impairment charges





during the three months ended , which compared to break even in the prior year and a net loss of sequentially, where adjusted net income was excluding non-cash impairment charges Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million in the three months ended January 31, 2025 , representing the 20th consecutive positive quarter, and compared to $10.4 million during the previous year, representing a decline of 32% year over year and 14% sequentially. This was due to the Company accelerating the pace of its organic store openings during 2024, and continuing into 2025. Given the mature and competitive cannabis retail landscape, these new locations experience a longer initial ramp up period, thus impacting EBITDA in the short-term. Additionally, the Company's e-commerce segment was negatively impacted as expected given its new disruptive international loyalty strategy





in the three months ended , representing the 20th consecutive positive quarter, and compared to during the previous year, representing a decline of 32% year over year and 14% sequentially. This was due to the Company accelerating the pace of its organic store openings during 2024, and continuing into 2025. Given the mature and competitive cannabis retail landscape, these new locations experience a longer initial ramp up period, thus impacting EBITDA in the short-term. Additionally, the Company's e-commerce segment was negatively impacted as expected given its new disruptive international loyalty strategy The Company generated $(1.9) million of free cash flow in the first fiscal quarter primarily due to heightened investments in working capital which represented the largest outflow in the past seven quarters. As per the Company's prior commentary, free cash flow generation can vary significantly in any given quarter, however, the Company continues to anticipate being free cash flow positive for the fiscal year. The Company has generated $16.5 million of positive free cash flow in the trailing four quarters





of free cash flow in the first fiscal quarter primarily due to heightened investments in working capital which represented the largest outflow in the past seven quarters. As per the Company's prior commentary, free cash flow generation can vary significantly in any given quarter, however, the Company continues to anticipate being free cash flow positive for the fiscal year. The Company has generated of positive free cash flow in the trailing four quarters General and administration expenses represented 4.6% of revenue in the three months ended January 31, 2025 , which remained relatively consistent when compared to the previous year, and were 4.2% sequentially





, which remained relatively consistent when compared to the previous year, and were 4.2% sequentially Salaries, wages, and benefits represented 12.3% of revenue in the three months ended January 31, 2025 , which remained relatively consistent when compared to the previous year and sequentially





, which remained relatively consistent when compared to the previous year and sequentially Cabanalytics Business Data and Insights platform, advertising revenue, and other revenue, which includes management fees, interest income, and rental income, was $11.3 million for the three months ended January 31 , 2025—an all time-record—compared to $7.6 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of 49% year over year and 4% sequentially





for the three months ended , 2025—an all time-record—compared to in the same period last year, representing an increase of 49% year over year and 4% sequentially Cash and cash equivalents in the three months ended January 31, 2025 totalled $33.3 million , compared to $28.7 million a year ago, representing an increase of 16% year over year and a decrease of 29% sequentially. The Company notes that during the quarter it issued $5.0 million of secured debentures and paid down $13.0 million of notes payable which matured on December 31, 2024

"I am pleased to report yet another quarter featuring record revenue. This continued momentum is supported by our core Canadian bricks-and-mortar business which is generating double digit growth, and continues to get stronger every day. This is demonstrated by the fact that Q1 same store sales experienced their fastest pace of growth in four quarters. At the same time, Canadian Cabana Club membership has exceeded 1.76 million, with ELITE memberships also growing at their fastest rate since the club's inception," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"I also want to address the lower EBITDA number head on. This was due to a purposeful shift in our strategy to win market share in our ancillary business lines, which will provide long-term benefits by expanding our Cabana Club globally and diversifying our customer base. International opportunities in the medical cannabis space are very exciting and can contribute meaningfully to our bottom line acting as a hedge against short to medium-term volatility in our e-commerce platforms. We look forward to leveraging our $1.5 billion procurement expertise with Canadian licensed producers to fulfill demand in the growing German medical cannabis market, as well as other international markets in due course. As excited as I am about the opportunities outside of Canada, our team will keep working on all fronts in 2025–including growing our core bricks-and-mortar business," added Mr. Grover.

White Label Update (Queen of Bud)

The Company notes it has launched 29 Queen of Bud SKUs since acquiring the brand in March 2024, with more planned launches underway. Below is a breakdown of the current Queen of Bud inventory available in our store network.

Queen of Bud SKUs Available in Canna Cabana Stores

Products SKUs Candles 4 Lighters 11 Pre-Rolls 6 Water Pipes 3 Grinders 5

First Fiscal Quarter 2025 – Operational Highlights (November 1, 2024 – January 31, 2025):

On November 13, 2024 , the Company announced the closing of the final tranche of its previously disclosed $15,000 subordinated debt facility





, the Company announced the closing of the final tranche of its previously disclosed subordinated debt facility On December 31, 2024 , the Company repaid the $13,000 principal balance of the notes payable to Opaskwayak Cree Nation





, the Company repaid the principal balance of the notes payable to Opaskwayak Cree Nation The Company opened four new Canna Cabana locations in Ontario—Richmond, Pembroke , Scarborough and Hamilton—and one new Canna Cabana location in Hinton, Alberta





, and Hamilton—and one new Canna Cabana location in The Company expanded the first of its kind innovative Cabana Club membership program across the entirety of the United States (U.S.) through cabanaclubusa.com, as well as the European Union (E.U.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.) through cabanaclub.eu, with total Cabana Club membership now reaching over 5.66 million

Subsequent Events (February 1, 2025 - Present):

The Company opened three new Canna Cabana locations in Ontario—located in Hamilton , Cambridge and Collingwood—bringing High Tide's Canna Cabana branded retail store count to 194 in Canada , and 79 in the province of Ontario .





, and Collingwood—bringing High Tide's Canna Cabana branded retail store count to 194 in , and 79 in the province of . The Company was recognized as a Top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange for the second consecutive year





During ongoing due diligence, the Company paused its previously announced acquisition of Purecan GmbH in order to explore alternative arrangements to enter the German medical cannabis market

Selected financial information for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025:

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)





Three months ended January 31



2025

2024

Change



$

$

∆ Free cash flow(i)

(1,900)

3,608

(153) % Net cash provided by operating activities

683

6,873

(90) % Revenue

142,461

128,068

11 % Gross profit

35,440

35,994

(2) % Gross profit margin(ii)

25 %

28 %

(3) % Total expenses

(35,373)

(33,202)

(7) % Total expenses as a % of revenue

25 %

26 %

1 % Income from operations

67

2,792

(98) % Adjusted EBITDA(iii)

7,089

10,435

(32) % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(iv)

5 %

8 %

(3) % Net loss

(2,689)

(5)



Basic and diluted income (loss) per share

(0.03)

$—





(i) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus sustaining capex minus lease liability payments. Sustaining Capex is defined as leasehold improvements and maintenance spending required in the existing business. The most directly comparable financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. It should not be viewed as a measure of liquidity or a substitute for comparable metrics prepared in accordance with IFRS. (ii) Gross profit margin - a non-IFRS financial measure. Gross profit margin is calculated by dividing gross profit by revenue. (iii) Adjusted EBITDA - a non-IFRS financial measure. A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) is found in the chart below. (iv) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue - a non-IFRS financial measure. This metric is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

The reconciling items between net earnings, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:



2025 2024 2023

Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Net (loss) Income (2,689) (4,802) 825 171 (5) (31,805) (3,717) (1,568) Income/deferred tax recovery (expense) 38 (153) 671 (878) (233) (4,571) 204 (2,041) Accretion and interest 2,101 2,308 1,681 1,712 1,743 1,632 1,931 1,759 Depreciation and amortization 5,847 5,362 5,678 7,505 6,848 8,583 8,493 7,699 EBITDA(i) 5,297 2,715 8,855 8,510 8,353 (26,161) 6,911 5,849 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (13) 5 19 (5) 5 (152) 31 2 Transaction and acquisition costs 630 773 12 1,314 515 691 801 435 Loss (gain) revaluation of put option liability - (88) (159) (110) (300) 544 73 (1,288) Other loss (gain) - 11 (6) 337 - 37 18 - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debenture - (885) - - - - - - Impairment loss - 4,964 - - - 34,265 - - Share-based compensation 1,175 750 881 549 795 (284) 2,350 1,532 Loss (gain) on revaluation of marketable securities - - 12 - 77 (13) - (19) Loss (gain) on revaluation of debenture - - - (240) 755 (505) - - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of financial liability - - - (314) 235 (60) - 78 Adjusted EBITDA(i) 7,089 8,245 9,614 10,041 10,435 8,362 10,184 6,589

(i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures.





Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024 Cash flow from operating activities

4,644

6,179

8,928

8,032

9,363 Changes in non-cash working capital

(3,961)

3,473

(2,715)

4,777

(2,490) Net cash provided by operating activities

683

9,652

6,213

12,809

6,873 Sustaining capex(i)

(361)

(533)

(279)

(528)

(511) Lease liability payments

(2,222)

(3,211)

(2,842)

(2,898)

(2,754) Free cash flow(ii)

(1,900)

5,908

3,092

9,383

3,608

(i) Sustaining capex is a non-IFRS measure (ii) Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure

OUTLOOK

High Tide's wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally with 194 current operating locations. The Company's objective remains to add another 20-30 locations during calendar 2025, while generating positive free cash flow, as was the case in the previous year. The Company reiterates its long-term goal to reach 300 locations across Canada.

The Company's Cabana Club loyalty program continues to expand at a rapid pace across Canada, currently exceeding 1.76 million members, which is up 33% over the past year. Given this trajectory, the Company is raising its long-term target to exceed 2.5 million members in Canada, up from the Company's previous target of 2 million. ELITE, the paid membership tier, continues to break quarterly growth records and now exceeds 81,000 members with additional members being onboarded daily. ELITE members tend to shop more frequently and in larger quantities than base tier members.

Following the successful launch of its innovative discount club model in its core business of bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores in Canada, in late 2024, the Company expanded the Cabana Club across all its global e-commerce businesses, offering disruptive three-tier pricing. The Company is encouraged by the initial trajectory of members signing up to its loyalty plan—and maintains its expectation that this initiative will be revenue neutral approximately six months from launch and EBITDA neutral approximately 12 months from launch. The Company is pleased to report that 4,500 members in the U.S. and Europe have signed up to ELITE. With 3.9 million total Cabana Club members in U.S. and Europe, the community has grown to a global base of 5.66 million today.

On January 13, 2025, the Company announced its intention to enter into the German medical cannabis market by acquiring a 51% interest in Purecan GmbH for approximately €4.8 Million. During ongoing due diligence, the Company reassessed the optimal structure for this transaction and is now exploring alternative arrangements to allow High Tide to maintain its planned commercial exposure into the German market. Given that approximately half of all German medical cannabis imports come from Canada, the Company continues to be committed to the German medical cannabis market and is exploring both alternative structures with Purecan GmbH and other opportunities for entry into Germany.

As expressed by the Company previously, the quantum of free cash flow generated can vary significantly in any given quarter. In the first fiscal quarter, changes in non-cash working capital represented a use of cash of $4.0 million, which was the highest level in the past seven quarters and resulted in negative free cash flow in the quarter. The Company notes that over the past four quarters, it has generated $16.5 million in free cash flow, and it expects to remain free cash flow positive for the fiscal year.

The Company's balance sheet remains healthy with total debt of $26.4 million as of today, representing just 0.8x Adjusted EBITDA generated during the past 12 months, and with no maturities for over two years. As a result, the Company believes it can continue to fund future store growth with cash generated from existing locations.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 194 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud™, Cabana Cannabis Co™, Daily High Club™, Vodka Glass™, Puff Puff Pass™, Dopezilla™, Atomik™, Hue™ and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

