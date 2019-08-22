High Tide Announces Canna Cabana in Bonnyville as 14th Location Selling Recreational Cannabis in Alberta

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS./

The Company's number of branded retail stores selling recreational cannabis is expected to reach 24 locations across Canada by early September

CALGARY, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HITI) (OTCQB:HITIF) (Frankfurt:2LY), an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products, today announced that the Canna Cabana retail store located at Unit #3, 5506 50th Avenue in the city of Bonnyville (the "Bonnyville Store") received its first delivery of cannabis products from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC") and has begun selling recreational cannabis for adult use. Grand opening festivities will be held at the Bonnyville Store on Saturday, August 24. The Company currently has 18 branded Canna Cabana locations selling recreation cannabis products across Canada, inclusive of the Bonnyville Store.

High Tide's next 5 Canna Cabana locations are all licensed and expected to be operating as retail cannabis stores by early September. With the addition of the first KushBar location that is expected to be licensed in the near term, the Company will soon have 24 retail cannabis locations across Canada, barring any changes to the current rate of licensing by AGLC. "The High Tide team continues to execute well on its growth plans for Canna Cabana and add value to the overall enterprise for shareholders," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Established over 110 years ago, Bonnyville is an important place in eastern Alberta, near Cold Lake and the Saskatchewan border, and we are excited to become part of the business community," added Mr. Grover.

The remaining Canna Cabana and KushBar stores needed to achieve the AGLC's effective maximum of 37 retail cannabis locations are currently under various stages of development and construction. Outside of Alberta, High Tide currently has a Canna Cabana retail cannabis store in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, along with 3 branded locations in Hamilton, Sudbury and Toronto, Ontario.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is an Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically-integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Famous Brandz Inc., Kush West Distribution Inc., Smoker's Corner Ltd., Grasscity.com, Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) and FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9).

Representing the core of High Tide's business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz' products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker's Corner Ltd. is among Canada's largest counter-culture chains with 14 locations. Kush West Distribution is in the process of becoming a cannabis wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan. Based in Amsterdam since 2000, Grasscity.com is the world's preeminent and most searchable online retailer of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products with approximately 5.8 million site visits annually. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc. and its 21 branded stores (including accessories-only locations), is in the process of becoming a sizeable retail brand with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail cannabis concept that will also be focused on valued consumers in Alberta and Ontario.

