High Sociétéa Debuts in Toronto this June

High Sociétéa brings a story-driven afternoon tea experience to Toronto, aboard a pink double-decker bus

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - On Thursday, June 4, 2026, a bold pink double-decker bus will roll through Toronto, unmistakable and unlike anything the city has seen before. High Sociétéa, Canada's first afternoon tea experience served in motion, offers a curated city tour, live violin, and a theatrical onboard experience beneath a panoramic glass roof with 180-degree city views.

High Sociétéa (CNW Group/High Sociétéa)

High Sociétéa was conceptualized around memory and shared experience, particularly those between founder and creator Veruschka Mungroo and her mother. When her mother was diagnosed with dementia, Mungroo found herself returning to one specific ritual: afternoon tea together in South Africa. Those memories became the inspiration for something greater, a space designed to evoke the same sense of warmth, presence and togetherness across the city, inviting guests to pause and reconnect.

"I wanted to create a space that honours connection, nostalgia, and the kind of joy that stays with you," says Mungroo. "Not just a beautiful experience, but a meaningful one. One where people can make memories, as I have with my mother. And Toronto, with its rich multicultural tapestry and deep appreciation for community, felt like a natural home for it."

Inside, the bus transforms into an elegant escape. Soft floral booths, layered textures and golden accents add a touch of refined whimsy. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to take guests through a full sensory experience, where the aesthetic and the tea ritual are equally important.

At its heart, High Sociétéa is a social experience, celebrating connections between loved ones, longtime friends, and new relationships. Onboard, guests can choose from multiple packages, featuring a curated selection of teas, seasonal non-alcoholic rosé, and delicate tea sandwiches and pastries.

For Mungroo, who immigrated from South Africa eight years ago, supporting women and fellow immigrants is deeply personal. Every six months, women from local shelters will be invited as guests of honour for complimentary trips. "Every woman deserves to feel special and celebrated," says Mungroo.

High Sociétéa runs for 90 minutes and will be available Thursday to Sunday from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM as of June 2026. After June, tours will run Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM. To learn more and book an experience, visit the official Instagram and website.

SOURCE High Sociétéa

Media Contact: Olivia Sher, Halo & Co., [email protected]