HIGH Q TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES EPR SAMPLE MEASUREMENT SERVICE TO ADVANCE PROTEIN STRUCTURE RESEARCH

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - High Q Technologies, an innovative manufacturer of quantum-enabled Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) spectrometers, announced the launch of the High Q Sample Measurement Service today. Aimed at the structural biology community, High Q's new measurement service will enable researchers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry to access information about the molecular dynamics and conformational probabilities within their protein and other macromolecule samples, unlocking insights and helping to refine structural models provided by tools such as AlphaFold and Cryo-EM.

"There is a clear unmet need for EPR spectroscopy within the structural biology toolkit," said Don Carkner, Vice President of Operations at High Q. "EPR is ideally suited for investigating some of today's hardest challenges, such as IDPs, PROTACs, and membrane-bound proteins, as a screening tool for costly Cryo-EM measurements or as a companion tool to cutting-edge AI-driven systems such as AlphaFold and RoseTTaFold. The need for data that only EPR can provide has never been higher."

With the release of this new service, researchers can send their samples to High Q for measurement with their state-of-the-art FATHOM EPR systems. Users will receive a detailed report for each sample, including the distance distribution and a sample characterization report suitable for publication.

According to a recent report by the Association of American Medical Colleges, year-over-year NIH funding for research and development dropped by over USD $3.5Bn in 20251.

"In the current funding environment, it is increasingly difficult to receive grants for large capital purchases," said Rudra Maharajh, Director of Product Management. "High Q's Sample Measurement Service provides an opportunity to labs that either lack direct access to EPR or cannot secure funding for their own instrument; the scientific discovery doesn't have to stop."

High Q continues to offer sales of its cutting-edge FATHOM EPR system, and plans to begin receiving samples for its new measurement service in Q4 2025. More information about the service can be found at https://www.highqtechnologies.com .

About High Q Technologies

High Q Technologies is an innovative company that develops quantum-enabled scientific instruments for ultra-high sensitivity biophysical and chemical analysis. By applying modern microwave quantum optics techniques to electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy, High Q's mission is to redefine the standard in protein structure determination, the future of drug discovery, and the development of novel therapeutics. High Q is backed by Quantum Valley Investments and Blackberry co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin, in addition to support from the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). The company is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

For more information, visit www.highqtechnologies.com and follow High Q on LinkedIn .



1 NIH awards billions of Dollars less in research funds, August 15, 2025.

https://www.aamc.org/media/85501/download.

