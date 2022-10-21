High Profile Endorsement from MP and NDP Deputy House Leader Alexandre Boulerice for Mayoral Candidate Nour Kadri as He Presents Strong Climate Action Plan

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - NDP MP and Deputy Leader Alexandre Boulerice, "Je suis très fier d'appuyer la candidature de Nour El Kadri comme maire d'Ottawa. Je connais Nour depuis des années et je sais qu'il va travailler très fort pour tous les citoyens.nes d'Ottawa. Son plan en environnement sur les changements climatiques est impressionnant et très complet. Il mérite votre confiance."

Boulerice is an Honourary Co-Chair of the Kadri for Mayor Campaign.

Kadri says he is grateful for the show of support, and speaks of how important it is to build consensus among community stakeholders.

Kadri says his Climate Action Plan will be developed through community consultation and a panel of experts on how to address the impacts of climate change and how to be resilient in the coming decades. The plan focuses on adapting and preparing the community for the risks of climate change, such as more variable and extreme weather, social and infrastructure stress and insurance costs. It also addresses reducing the community's contribution to climate change, such as the emission of greenhouse gases. This plan is the next step in moving forward to mitigate climate risks and enhance our community's climate resilience.

"I intend to bring together community groups, leaders and our youth to create a task force and

develop a collective vision of what Ottawa should look like in the near, medium and long term," Kadri says with passion. "Ottawa is a vibrant community that is built on existing strengths and attracts businesses that work in partnership with government and community partners to create a diverse, sustainable economy. Economic growth incorporates businesses in new and existing sectors that are leaders in creating a competitive advantage through environmental and social responsibility Ottawa's economic growth relies on businesses in the community and the creation of new sectors, where leaders can create a competitive advantage through environmental and social responsibility"

More about Kadri's Climate plan is available at www.Kadri.ca/climate

