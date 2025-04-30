High-net-worth investors can earn rewards of up to $30,000 with Bybit Private Wealth Management

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced a limited-time offer through its Private Wealth Management (PWM) service , giving eligible clients the opportunity to earn up to $30,000 in cash rewards. The campaign comes at a time of strong growth for PWM, with assets under management (AUM) increasing by 70% throughout April. The Private Equity Fund is currently one of the most popular investment choices among PWM clients, reflecting rising interest in exclusive investment opportunities.

Running until June 30 2025, the promotion is available to high-net-worth clients, committing their funds for a 60-day period. The rewards are tiered based on asset value and are distributed on the 61st day after the lock-up begins.

To be eligible, clients must register for the campaign and engage with the PWM team to confirm their VIP status. Once qualified, they receive a personalized investment plan and complete the 60-day lock-up as part of their tailored portfolio strategy.

"Private Wealth Management at Bybit is about more than just managing digital assets," said Jerry Li, Head of Earn & Wealth Management at Bybit. "It's about giving high-net-worth clients the insight, strategy, and tools they need to make confident, long-term investment decisions. This promotion reflects our continued commitment to that mission."

Bybit PWM offers a bespoke investment experience tailored to the needs of sophisticated crypto investors. It provides clients with access to curated private funds, personalized asset allocation strategies, and dedicated investment managers who develop individualized plans based on each client's financial goals and risk profile.

The service is designed to support high-net-worth individuals navigating the complexities of the growing digital assets industry. PWM combines secure custody infrastructure, exclusive market opportunities, and real-time professional insights to help clients build, manage, and protect their crypto wealth with confidence.

Clients benefit from a tailored, highly personalized experience — from initial consultation to portfolio strategy development — backed by a robust platform and experienced financial professionals. With flexible liquidity solutions and access to specialized vehicles designed for higher returns, Bybit PWM stands as a comprehensive solution for those seeking performance and security in the crypto space.

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

