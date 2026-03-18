High-Margin Mining: How the Smart Money Is Navigating the New Gold Supercycle

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- USANewsGroup.com -- Gold is moving way beyond a simple tactical trade; we are seeing a fundamental, structural shift in global demand. For nine months straight, gold ETFs have seen massive capital inflows, pushing total assets to historic highs[1]. This capital rotation into safe-haven assets is accelerating as the smart money hedges against dollar weakness and a long-term macro realignment[2]. In this environment, Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Equinox Gold (NYSE-A: EQX) (TSX: EQX), Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE), New Gold (NYSE-A: NGD) (TSX: NGD), and Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) (TSX: ARIS) represent the players (near-producers and producers alike) capturing the most value from this shift.

The big banks are effectively throwing out the old playbook, with J.P. Morgan and Bank of America aggressively hiking year-end price targets as high as $6,300 per ounce[3]. Because industry-wide costs are staying flat while gold prices consolidate at record levels, high-margin producers are entering an era of unprecedented free cash flow generation. For these players, the pivotal value driver is the ability to convert massive price leverage directly into cash, making undervalued production profiles the primary focus for this cycle[4].

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has announced metallurgical testwork results confirming that gold at its fully permitted Imwelo Project in Tanzania can be recovered at up to approximately 97% using conventional processing methods. That number matters: for a retail investor, a 97% recovery rate means almost none of the gold in the ground is lost during processing, which directly supports the economics of getting a mine into production.

The testwork confirmed that Imwelo's mineralization is largely free-milling, meaning the gold does not require complex or expensive treatment to extract. Roughly 84% of gold is directly cyanide-leachable, and gravity testing confirmed a strong recoverable gold component of approximately 42-47% across multiple test programs. In plain terms, a significant share of the gold can be pulled out early in the process before the ore even reaches the leach circuit, which reduces both cost and operational risk.

"These metallurgical results represent an important milestone in advancing Imwelo toward production said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG. The testwork confirms that the mineralization is largely free-milling, with a strong gravity recoverable gold component and excellent cyanide recoveries of up to approximately 97%.

Importantly, the results are highly consistent with earlier metallurgical programs completed in 2013, 2014 and 2017, significantly reducing processing risk and providing a strong technical foundation for final plant design.

Deposits that combine simple metallurgy, strong gravity recovery, and high cyanide recoveries are widely recognized as among the most attractive development opportunities in the gold sector. These characteristics support conventional processing flowsheets, predictable recoveries, and efficient advancement toward production.

With Imwelo located in the heart of Tanzania's Lake Victoria Goldfield, these results reinforce its position as a low-risk, near-term gold production opportunity in one of Africa's most prolific gold districts."

The announcement follows the company's recently completed drill program at Area C, where 21 holes confirmed that mineralization extends well beyond the current pit design, both at depth and laterally. Highlights from that program included 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 meters and 9.31 g/t over 2.45 meters. The company also completed geotechnical studies supporting consolidation of Area C into a single open pit, and the Tembo Project separately returned surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal mining sites.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Equinox Gold (NYSE-A: EQX) (TSX: EQX) delivered a transformational 2025 with record production of 922,827 ounces, total gold revenue of $2.71 billion at an average realized price of $3,465 per oz, adjusted EBITDA of $1.34 billion, and more than $1.1 billion in debt reduction since Q2 2025, alongside the declaration of an inaugural quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share.

"2025 marked an important year of progress for Equinox Gold," said Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold. "The merger with Calibre created a tier one North American focused gold producer anchored by two new long-life Canadian mines. As we enter 2026, our priorities are clear: operate safely and responsibly, generate free cash flow, reduce debt and continue unlocking the value of our portfolio."

With 2026 production guidance of 700,000 to 800,000 ounces, Equinox Gold expects cash flow to eliminate remaining net debt (approx. $75M as of Jan. 31, 2026) during the year. The company is also progressing a Phase 2 expansion at Valentine, the Castle Mountain expansion, and exploration around the Valentine mill where an AI-supported gold discovery was announced in early February 2026, with potential to add 400,000 to 500,000 ounces of annual organic production over the next five years.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) nearly doubled its full-year 2025 revenue to $2.1 billion on record production of 419,046 ounces of gold and 17.9 million ounces of silver, with adjusted EBITDA more than tripling to $1.0 billion and free cash flow reaching $666 million for the year. The company ended 2025 in a net cash position with $554 million in cash and equivalents against $341 million in total debt, a tenfold improvement in cash versus the prior year-end.

"Coeur finished 2025 on a high note, achieving a third consecutive quarter of record-setting financial results, driven by higher realized prices, strong production and disciplined cost management," said CEO Mitchell J. Krebs of Coeur Mining. "Each of the Company's five operations delivered solid results and record free cash flow. Rochester's fourth quarter results were especially noteworthy, with ore crushing and placement rates reaching record levels."

Coeur Mining is guiding 2026 production of 390,000–460,000 ounces of gold and 18.2–21.3 million ounces of silver from its existing portfolio, with the pending acquisition of New Gold (NYSE-A: NGD) (TSX: NGD) (approved by shareholders in January 2026) expected to add the New Afton and Rainy River mines upon close in the first half of 2026. On a combined seven-asset basis, Coeur Mining expects to generate approximately $3 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $2 billion in free cash flow while maintaining its position as a top five global silver producer.

Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) (TSX: ARIS) delivered record full-year 2025 results with gold production of 256,503 ounces, a 22% increase year-over-year that exceeded the guidance midpoint, while gold revenue surged 82% to $909 million, adjusted EBITDA jumped 185% to $464 million, and net debt was reduced to $86 million from $241 million at year-end 2024.

"During 2025, our operations generated $322 million of cash flow after sustaining capital and income taxes, fully funding our growth and expansion initiatives," said Neil Woodyer, Chair and CEO of Aris Mining. "With record revenue, operating cash flow and earnings since Aris Mining's formation in September 2022, we enter 2026 in a strong financial position and well placed to continue executing our growth strategy."

Aris Mining guides for 2026 consolidated gold production of 300,000 to 350,000 ounces, with Marmato's new carbon-in-pulp plant on schedule for first gold in Q4 2026. Longer-term projects, which include Soto Norte, with a PFS NPV of $2.7 billion at $2,600/oz gold, and the Toroparu project in Guyana, targeting a construction decision in early 2027, underpin a path toward approximately 1 million ounces of annual production.

ARTICLE SOURCE: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media Corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company. Cautionary Note on Production Decision: Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or permitting risks; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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