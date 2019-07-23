High Liner Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. (ET)

LUNENBURG, NS, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner Foods" or "the Company") today announced that its second quarter 2019 earnings will be released on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 2:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. AT) the same day to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at midnight (ET). To access the archived conference call, dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation number 6085715.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.highlinerfoods.com . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived at the above website for one year.

About High Liner Foods Incorporated

High Liner Foods Incorporated is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy &Co. labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The Company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels and is a major supplier of private label value-added seafood products to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.highlinerfoods.com or send an e-mail to investor@highlinerfoods.com.

For further information: Heather Keeler-Hurshman, CPA, CA, CPIR, VP, Investor Relations & Communications, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Tel: (902) 421-7100, investor@highlinerfoods.com

