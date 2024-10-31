HIGH-GRADE CESIUM RESULTS CONTINUE IN LATEST DRILLING PHASE

Recent results indicate continued high-grade mineralization of cesium, lithium, and tantalum, underscoring the project's strong exploration potential. The latest assay results from our targeted drilling at the West Joe Zone confirm additional high-grade cesium oxide (Cs₂O) mineralization, reaching up to 12.72% in shallow intercepts.

These results underscore the robust potential of the CLP as a high-grade, multi-element resource. The success of the Phase II program is highlighted by notable intercepts, including:

Hole PWM-24-210: 3.20 meters averaging 5.06% Cs₂O in a pollucite-rich zone

Hole PWM-24-211: 3.90 meters averaging 7.83% Cs₂O

Hole PWM-24-212: 4.00 meters averaging 7.70% Cs₂O (Figure 1-4)

These strong results reinforce the Case Lake Project's potential as a strategic source of cesium and other critical elements essential to high-tech industries. The analytical results from drilling at the CLP continues to display significant mineralization at West Joe with the following highlights:

WEST JOE HIGHLIGHTS:

PWM-24-210: 9.09m at 0.98% Li 2 O, 2.25% Cs₂O and 367 ppm Ta from 11.78m Including 3.2m @ 1.39 % Li 2 O, 5.06% Cs₂O and 634 ppm Ta from 13.80m Including 1.0m @ 2.42 % Li 2 O, 8.78% Cs₂O and 426 ppm Ta from 16.00m

PWM-24-211: 7.90m @ 1.50% Li 2 O, 4.05% Cs₂O and 423 ppm Ta from 19.20m Including 3.9m @ 1.43% Li 2 O, 7.83% Cs₂O and 410 ppm Ta from 20.07m Including 1.0m @ 0.59% Li 2 O, 12.72% Cs₂O and 521 ppm Ta from 22.00m

PWM-24-212: 7.63m at 0.75% Li 2 O, 4.09% Cs₂O and 249 ppm Ta from 25.50m Including 4.0m @ 1.01 % Li 2 O, 7.70% Cs₂O and 321 ppm Ta from 28.00m Including 2.0m @ 1.08% Li 2 O, 10.88% Cs₂O and 371.5 ppm Ta from 29.00m



Haydn Daxter, Power Metals CEO commented: "We're extremely pleased by the momentum generated from our Phase II drilling program, which continues to validate the world-class potential of the Case Lake Project,"

"These impressive results reinforce our confidence in this resource, and we eagerly anticipate further findings in the weeks ahead as we transition into Phase III drilling to close out our extensive 2024 exploration program."

"It was also a privilege to conduct an on-site review with Chris Evans, a valued partner and key member of our Cesium Advisory Committee and Managing Director of Winsome Resources, to assess this exciting project firsthand and discuss technical insights," said Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals.

Johnathan More, Chairman of Power Metals, added, "Power Metals is breaking new ground with our high-grade cesium discoveries at Case Lake, a project that continues to exceed our expectations. As we advance into the next phase of development, we are setting the stage for a promising year ahead and a strengthened position in the specialty metals market."

Drilling produced strong pollucite, spodumene, and tantalum mineralization in PWM-24-210, 211, 212, and 218 with successful intersections of consistent high-grade lithium, cesium, and tantalum (LCT) mineralization. These intercepts confirm the continuation of the West Joe mineralization trend both up and down dip of previously reported drillholes PWM-18-126, 22-147, and 24-171 (Figures 2-4). Drillholes PWM-210, 211, and 212 reported 2.25 to 4.09 % Cs 2 O, 0.75 to 1.5 % Li 2 O, and 249 to 367 ppm Ta in 7.63 to 9.10 meters thick pegmatites. The rich core of the mineralization in PWM-24-210, 211, & 212 is characterized by a 3.2 to 4.0 meters thick high-grade zone that on average contains 6.86% Cs 2 O, 1.27% Li 2 O, and 455 ppm Ta.

Drillhole PWM-24-218 intersected two separate pegmatite intervals that contain 0.62% Li 2 O and 257 ppm Ta over 4.05 meters (zone 1) along with 1.35% Li 2 O and 350 ppm Ta over 5.35 meters (zone 2) respectively. The core of the pegmatite mineralization in the second interval contains anomalous cesium, lithium, and tantalum mineralization of 0.68% Cs 2 O, 1.70% Li 2 O and 401 ppm Ta across the 1.7 meter interval, indicating continuation of a highly fractionated zone containing cesium mineralization at depth.

Drill core from PWM-24-214 displays a 6.9 meters thick pegmatite interval that contains tantalum mineralization of 283 ppm Ta with low-grade lithium and cesium. In addition to high-grade cesium mineralization in pollucite at West Joe, the apparent tantalum-only nature of the mineralization in PWM-24-214 is an indication of the extreme level of fractionation and have been identified in pegmatites close to and within Main Zone across the CLP.

DRILLING

The Company is due to commence its 2024 Phase III drilling program in mid-November to further add value to the exploration work to date during 2024 at the CLP. We anticipate that drilling will run through to the end of the year with the continued delineation of cesium at West Joe and Main Zone. The Company expects to announce its drill contractor and rig mobilization in the coming weeks. The Company eagerly awaits additional assay results from the lab from our 2024 Phase II drilling in the coming weeks.

WINSOME SITE VISIT

The Company recently conducted a site visit with two members of its Cesium Advisory Committee (Haydn Daxter, CEO and Chris Evans, Director of Power Metals and Managing Director of Winsome Resources ASX: WR1). The visit was based on a review of all drilling to date at West Joe and Main Zone in targeting high-grade cesium. The review also included a technical overview of the project prior to commencing initial planning for the studies due to commence towards the end of 2024 and into 2025.

Table 1 – Drill Collar Table (Bold Hole ID's reported in the announcement)

Depth

(m) Dip Azimuth

NAD83 From (m) To (m) Significant Intersections NAD83 NAD83 MASL Interval (m) Cs 2 O (%) Li 2 O % Ta (ppm) West Joe PWM-24-

207 576312 5431119 344 71 -45 170 16.35 25.00 8.65 5.74 1.60 378 including 3.0m @ 15.86% Cs 2 O, 1.67% Li 2 O, & 119 ppm Ta from 18.35m including 1.0m @ 22.58% Cs 2 O, 1.72% Li 2 O, & 130 ppm Ta from 18.35m PWM-24-

208 576306 5431120 344 71 -45 170 16.38 23.40 7.02 1.77 1.25 355 including 3.0m @ 3.98 % Cs 2 O, 0.7 % Li 2 O, & 457 ppm Ta from 19.0m PWM-24-

209 576308 5431125 344 71 -45 170 20.07 25.78 5.71 1.42 1.19 287 including 2.5m @ 3.18 % Cs 2 O, 1.37 % Li 2 O, & 456 ppm Ta from 22.5m PWM-24-

210 576301 5431115 344 71 -45 170 11.78 20.87 9.09 2.25 0.98 367 including 3.2m @ 5.06% Cs 2 O, 1.39% Li 2 O, & 634 ppm Ta from 13.80m including 1.0m @ 8.78% Cs 2 O, 2.42% Li 2 O, & 426 ppm Ta from 16.00m PWM-24-

211 576319 5431122 350 74 -45 170 19.20 27.10 7.90 4.05 1.50 423 including 3.9m @ 7.83% Cs₂O, 1.43% Li 2 O, and 410 ppm Ta from 20.07m including 1.0m @ 12.72% Cs₂O, 0.59% Li 2 O, and 521 ppm Ta from 22.00m PWM-24-

212 576325 5431128 349 71 -45 170 25.50 33.13 7.63 4.09 0.75 249 including 4.0m @ 7.70% Cs₂O, 1.01 % Li 2 O, and 321 ppm Ta from 28.00m including 2.0m @ 10.88% Cs₂O, 1.08% Li 2 O, and 372 ppm Ta from 29.00m PWM-24-

213 576329 5431124 348 90 -45 170 24.30 31.75 7.45 0.14 1.60 360 including 5.9m @ 0.17% Cs₂O, 2.00% Li 2 O and 392 ppm Ta from 24.30m PWM-24-

214 576285 5431136 348 90 -45 170 34.85 41.75 6.90 0.11 0.12 283 PWM-24-

215 576277 5431130 349 81 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

216 576273 5431160 345 72 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

217 576316 5431115 350 71 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

218 576316 5431143 345 83 -51 170 31.00 35.05 4.05 0.12 0.62 257 including 2.8m @ 0.16% Cs₂O, 0.89% Li 2 O, and 235 ppm Ta from 31.00m 46.95 52.3 5.35 0.26 1.35 350 including 1.7m @ 0.68% Cs₂O, 1.70% Li 2 O, and 401 ppm Ta from 31.00m PWM-24-

219 576339 5431161 339 81 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

220 576337 5431124 344 62 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

PWM-24-221 576321 5431116 349 71 -45 170 awaiting assay results

226 576440 5431204 338 199 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-227* 576317 5431115 345 30 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

228 576502 5431365 342 252 -45 170 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

229 576617 5431200 341 252 -45 170 awaiting assay results Main Zone PWM-24-

230 578217 5431598 353 122 -45 147 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

231 578283 5431651 350 111 -45 147 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

232 578305 5431659 347 71 -50 147 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

233 578329 5431716 344 150 -45 150 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

234 578145 5431515 352 111 -45 150 awaiting assay results PWM-24-

235 578273 5431638 355 72 -45 147 awaiting assay results * 2024 Phase II HQ holes for metallurgical testing





























Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were taken across every pegmatite and 1.5 meter into the barren host rock on either side of dykes. Sample lengths were around 1-metre NQ (48 mm) and HQ (64 mm) core diameter, though individual sample length was determined based on internal zoning of the dykes and the locations of their contacts. The sampled core was cut in half with one half being sent for analysis and the other half remaining in the box for reference. All core is stored at Power Metals core storage facility in Cochrane, Ontario. Each sample was put into its own plastic sample bag with a sample tag and closed with zip ties. About 15% of the samples submitted SGS Canada ("SGS") for analysis were QAQC samples that were inserted into the sample stream and consist of a high- and low-grade lithium, Tantalum, and Cesium standards, blank material, and duplicates. Samples were dropped at SGS Cochrane, in Ontario. Samples submitted to SGS were prepped, crushed, and pulverized in Sudbury and were subsequently sent to SGS Burnaby and SGS Lakefield for multi element analysis using sodium peroxide fusion ICP-AES/ICP-MS and borate fusion XRF. All cesium results above 1% were analyzed using 4-Acid digest AAS at SGS Lakefield.

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The Property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10km by 9.5km in size with 14 granitic domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dykes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dyke on a new dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for approximately 10km (Figure 6).

Power Metals have completed several exploration campaigns that have led to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 22,231 meters of core between 2017 and 2024 at the Property. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 (Figure 6).

Pelletier Property

The Pelletier Property is located 50km south of Hearst, northeastern Ontario close to a network of forestry roads. The Property consists of 337 mineral claims that account for a total of 7000 hectares in Franz, Roche, Scholfield, and Talbot townships in the Porcupine mining division. The Pelletier Project is characterized by LCT prospective S-type pegmatitic granites intruding into metasedimentary and amphibolite of the Quetico at or near Archean terrane boundary between the Quetico and Wawa sub-provinces (Figure 6).

Decelles Property

The Decelles Property contains 669 claims, covering 38,404 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centers of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda, approximately 600km from Montreal. Power Metals acquired the Decelles and Mazerac properties from Winsome Resources in 2023 in a deal that allowed Winsome to increase its stake to 19.59% (Refer to press release announced on August 24, 2023). The geology of Decelles property is part of the Archean Pontiac sub-province where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granitic Decelles Batholith intrudes into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite. The Decelles property is adjacent to Vision Lithium's Cadillac property where discovery of high-grade lithium pegmatites was reported in 2022 (Figure 6).

Mazerac Property

The Mazerac Property is located approximately 30 km east of Power Metals' Decelles property near well-established mining camps in the Abitibi region of Canada and is accessible by network of mining-grade forestry roads. The Mazerac property contains 259 claims that cover 14,700 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining center of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda. The regional geology of Mazerac is similar to Decelles where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granites of Decelles Batholith intrude into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite (Figure 6).

Pollucite and Cesium

Pollucite is a rare mineral that hosts high grade cesium and is associated with highly fractionated, rare element pegmatites. The main source of cesium known globally is pollucite (Cs,Na)₂(Al₂Si₄O₁₂)•2H₂O, (https://www.gov.mb.ca/iem/geo/industrial/pollucite.html). Currently the Tanco mine in Manitoba, Canada is the only operating cesium deposit and holds over 60% of the known reserves globally.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

Power Metals

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

