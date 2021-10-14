High-End Fashion Retailer Selects Pivotree to Upgrade Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery (DR) Program Ahead of Peak Holiday Shopping

Retailers use Pivotree's DR solutions for increased protection against lost revenue

during high utilization seasons

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced that it has been selected by a high-end fashion retailer to upgrade its disaster recovery program using the company's advanced cloud-based managed service. Pivotree's cloud-based Disaster Recovery (DR) solutions offer retailers a fail-safe option that guarantees continuity of a frictionless commerce experience for customers in the event of technical disruptions that interrupt digital commerce transactions.

Pivotree's cloud-based Disaster Recovery (DR) solutions leverage advanced AWS capabilities and are aimed at retailers with Oracle Commerce ATG that do not have modernised DR solutions, or have disaster recovery in multiple data centres that do not operate in the cloud.

As online retailers have grown their dependence on digital commerce, large-scale retailers need to have a fail-safe solution in the event of a disaster that might interrupt their ability to perform commerce online. Pivotree's cloud-based disaster recovery solutions offer many advantages including, rapid implementation, lowered total cost of ownership by using elastic AWS services for disaster recovery, and reduced ongoing maintenance to keep the DR environment 'ready to go.'



"Our expertise in complex cloud commerce solutions, combined with the flexibility offered by the AWS platform, enabled us to deliver a managed hybrid cloud solution that provides the retailer with the assurance they need as they head into their peak selling season. In the event of a disaster, whether it's a natural disaster or a cyber attack, they can expect to quickly activate their disaster recovery plan and continue selling online." said Chris MacLean, GM Cloud at Pivotree.

Delivering frictionless commerce experiences to customers is a top priority for online retailers. As the expert in digital commerce solutions, Pivotree provides real time monitoring to ensure the DR environment is always ready to go with regular testing and updates to the disaster 'run book'.

As part of its portfolio of enterprise-class commerce solutions, Pivotree's AWS implementations help brands innovate and reduce costs using the platform. Developing DR solutions in AWS while operating legacy systems is a hybrid cloud system that provides a cost effective step in the migration path to cloud. Learn more about Pivotree's cloud-based Frictionless Commerce solutions and Pivotree's strategy for frictionless thinking .

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com .

