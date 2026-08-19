High Art Capital Appoints Market-Leading Real Estate and Capital Markets Executives to its Board

Partners With SEIU Healthcare to Connect 75,000 Frontline Healthcare Workers With Quality, Affordable Rental Housing in the GTA

Completed Large-Scale Block Acquisition

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- High Art Capital ("High Art") is pleased to announce several significant milestones. High Art has (i) appointed market-leading executives to its Board; (ii) partnered with SEIU Healthcare to connect the union's 75,000 frontline healthcare workers with quality rental housing, including hundreds of new affordable units; and (iii) completed a large-scale block acquisition of condominium units.

Appoints Market-Leading Real Estate and Capital Markets Executives to its Board

High Art has appointed members to its board ("Board"). These individuals bring decades of senior leadership across Canadian real estate investment and operations, public company leadership, development and construction, capital markets, and community building. Their collective track record strengthens High Art's ability to assess market trends, allocate capital with discipline and create value in overlooked or underserved segments of the real estate market.

The appointments to the Board are comprised of the following individuals:

Ed Sonshine, Founder and former Chief Executive Officer, RioCan REIT (TSX: REI.UN)

Mark Kenney, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, CAPREIT (TSX: CAR.UN)

Paul Godfrey, Founder, Postmedia Network (TSX: PNC.B)

Andrew DelZotto, Principal, Bixa Capital

Daniel Winberg, Chief Operating Officer, Rockport

Partners With SEIU Healthcare, Deepening its Commitment to Affordable Rental Housing

High Art is proud to announce a partnership with SEIU Healthcare, the union representing 75,000 frontline healthcare workers across Ontario. Under a memorandum of understanding between SEIU Healthcare and High Art, SEIU Healthcare members will have access to rental units across High Art's growing portfolio of condominium units in the GTA, at no cost to the union or its members.

"Healthcare workers dedicate their careers to caring for others. They shouldn't have to worry about whether they can afford to live in the communities they serve," said Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare. "Our members told us that housing affordability is one of the biggest challenges they face. We listened, and we acted. This initiative is about responding to their needs with practical solutions that help healthcare workers build more stable, secure futures."

SEIU Healthcare will help connect members with available housing opportunities offered through High Art, who will allocate the units through a fair and transparent application process and independently oversee leasing and property management.

More information about the program is available at housing.seiuhealthcare.ca.

Completed Large-Scale Block Acquisition

High Art also announced the completion of a large-scale block acquisition of condominium units. The transaction is one of several block acquisitions High Art intends to complete through the remainder of 2026 as it continues to build towards its target deployment of over $1.3 billion of total capital.

About High Art Capital

High Art Capital is a private investment firm focused on real estate across Canadian markets. We partner with government, institutional and private capital to acquire, manage and create value in underserved or overlooked segments of the market. The firm creates value through thematic ideas which require ingenuity. High Art was founded by experienced investors with backgrounds spanning real estate operations, capital markets, private equity, and construction.

More information is available at highartcap.com.

About SEIU Healthcare

SEIU Healthcare builds better outcomes for over 75,000 frontline healthcare workers across Ontario through dedicated advocacy, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions. For more information, visit seiuhealthcare.ca.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any investment opportunities will be made only to qualified parties pursuant to definitive legal documentation. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Board's anticipated support of High Art's governance, strategic objectives and capital deployment, the expected size and composition of High Art's portfolio, the designation and pricing of affordable units, and the delivery of units to SEIU Healthcare members. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. High Art Capital undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE High Art Capital

For Further Information: Laryssa Waler, Henley Strategies, [email protected]