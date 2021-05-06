Hi Five Chicken Announces the Signing of its First 2 Franchisees for British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Hi Five Chicken is a 24 Hour fast-food chain that started in 2016. From its first location in Vancouver to now having four corporate restaurants in, the company has come a long way and continues to grow. Hi Five Chicken has signed two franchise agreements with another 5 more franchisees who will be ready to sign in the coming weeks.

Hi Five Chicken is excited to commence its franchise expansion. While exact locations have yet to be publically announced, construction is set to begin this year. While the brand plans to expand rapidly, it prides itself on its original values – by offering delicious food, outstanding customer service, immaculate in restaurant experience and reasonable prices.

Dedicated to serving 'the best' Fried and Roasted Chicken, the company uses local suppliers, fresh ingredients and chicken that is marinated for 36 hours. On the menu, you'll find Regular and Spicy Chicken for families and individuals and numerous side dishes and appetizers. Hi Five also offers Chicken Sandwiches and Wraps. The company's corporate chef is continuously working on improvement and new menu items.

Hi Five Chicken's executive team of Milind Palashetkar, Suraj Sharma, and Mono Moitra, believe the company's main focus will always be serving outstanding menu items regardless of whether the location is a corporate restaurant or a franchise location. This message is passed down to all staff and franchisees. Hi Five Chicken guarantees a "love at first bite" experience, and with so many delicious options to choose from, it seems just one visit won't do!

"We are so excited to roll this wonderful brand out for the very first time to franchisees who share in the same vision we do", says company Chairman, Mono Moitra. "We started with one location in Vancouver back in 2016 and it is because of our loyal customers and highly motivated service team, we were able to open another 3 corporate locations. We want to share this brand with franchisees who share the same vision and appetite for serving great chicken!"

To keep up with all things Hi Five Chicken, including updates on new restaurant openings in British Columbia, visit www.hifivechicken.com, or follow the brand on Instagram @hifive.chicken and Facebook @hifivechicken24. If you're interested in opening your very own Hi Five Chicken Franchise, new territories are available for franchising!

For further information: Email [email protected] for more information.