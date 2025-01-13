HFS Research Recognizes Brillio as an Enterprise Innovator in Healthcare Payer Services

New HFS Horizons Report Highlights Brillio's AI-Driven Capabilities and Consulting-Led Approach in Helping Payers Address the Quadruple Aim of Care

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, has been recognized by business research consultancy firm HFS Research as Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator in Healthcare Payer Services for leveraging advanced AI, automation, and cloud capabilities to help clients optimize cost of care, experience of care, health outcomes, and health equity.

The HFS Horizons Healthcare Payer Service Providers, 2024 report assessed the healthcare payer offerings of 45 service providers across their value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact. The evaluation included inputs from over 350 health plans and 50 technology and services partner enterprises.

According to HFS, Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovators drive functional and enterprise transformation, reduce care costs, and improve experiences. With global reach, deep domain expertise, advanced technology and consulting capabilities, and strong partnerships, they deliver client-specific outcomes through proprietary technologies, platform assets, and creative contract models, while ensuring health equity in value delivery.

The report highlights several of Brillio's strengths, including:

Value proposition focused on cost optimization, enhanced digital experiences, improved member satisfaction, and leveraging advanced technologies to achieve better processing speeds and operational outcomes.

AI, automation, and cloud capabilities, combined with a consulting-led approach, strategic partnerships, and proprietary frameworks, focused on delivering measurable outcomes to members as well as providers.

Fast adoption of emerging technologies, creation of ecosystems, outcome-based engagements, and investments in thought leadership.

Strong client focus, partner collaboration, scalable talent, and proven success in driving impactful outcomes with commitment, quality, transparency, and effective accelerators.

Avantika Sharma, Global Head of Healthcare at Brillio, said, "We are honored to be recognized by HFS Research as a Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator in Healthcare Payer Services. With rising care costs and growing demand for equitable outcomes and personalized member experiences, payers are increasingly seeking a partner like Brillio to reimagine value chains. By harnessing AI, data, and seamless integrations, we are enabling payers to dismantle silos, improve care coordination, and innovate faster, driving progressive health plans that deliver better care while fostering trust and equity across populations. This recognition underscores our focus on putting clients first and empowering them with actionable strategies to shape the future of healthcare."

Rohan Kulkarni, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research, said, "Brillio's creative enablement of technologies to enhance the experiences of care while impacting operational costs gives them agency to address more complex challenges."

An extract of the HFS report can be viewed here and details of Brillio's healthcare capabilities and services can be found here.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients—major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers—tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in subjects they cover. They're respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

About Brillio

Brillio, a global digital technology and engineering consulting and services provider, is a trusted partner for leading enterprises across industries. With 12 locations worldwide and a workforce of over 6,000, Brillio is committed to innovation and customer success. With expertise in cloud, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, platform and product engineering, and CX transformation, Brillio helps clients transform for faster growth. Brillio has been recognized by Great Place to Work since 2021. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

