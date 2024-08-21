HFCL debuts new ribbon and microcable solutions at ISE EXPO 2024; redefining network infrastructure for North America's connectivity needs

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ --

HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading technology enterprise and integrated provider of next-gen communications products and solutions, today introduced a suite of new high-performance cable solutions at ISE EXPO 2024 in Dallas, Texas, USA. First, HFCL introduced a product line of high-density single-jacket single-armor Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cables with 144-1728 fibers, a development which was recognized with the presentation of an ISE Innovators Award. Second, HFCL expanded its award-winning Nano Thin product line of loose tube microcables to add a 10.6mm diameter 864 fiber cable.

As one of the leading global suppliers of optical fiber cables, HFCL will cater to changing demands for network deployment driven by growth in data centers, metro networks and FTTx in North America with these innovative cable solutions.

In order to address the connectivity needs and bandwidth challenges faced by telcos and enterprises in the fast-evolving digital landscape, HFCL showcased its new family of 144-1728F Single-Jacket Single-Armor IBR Cables, the smallest, lightest and highest-density general purpose armored ribbon cables available in the North American market. The rugged armored design makes these cables ideal for lashed aerial, direct buried and duct deployments, with a wide range of fiber counts available to support OSP trunk and distribution applications.

This patent-pending cable family features a tubeless design for simplified core access, and supports quick, direct access to the core with a guide notch for slitting tools. These craft-friendly features facilitate faster splicing in the field during both installation and restoration. Use of fiberglass-composite strength members instead of steel wire improves safety while supporting lower cable bend radius, enabling use of smaller handholes and pedestals to reduce both material consumption and system cost. Compared to competing armored IBR cable solutions, the cables themselves are more sustainable, with diameter reductions up to 24% and weight reductions ranging from 18 to 48%.

HFCL has also extended its sustainable Nano Thin microcable product line to include a 10.6mm diameter 864 fiber cable. This innovative cable maximizes fiber capacity in 14mm diameter microducts to support increased traffic driven by AI and data centers. This 864 fiber cable uses cost-effective, backward-compatible ITU G.657.A1 optical fiber, and its fiber packing density of 9.8 fibers/mm2 is a world record for cables with this fiber type. The cable has a fill factor of 0.75 in 14mm diameter microduct, smaller than that of competing cables. This ideal fill factor enables fast installation by jetting, as demonstrated by a trial by HFCL in which 2000m of cable was installed in duct on an industry-standard route in only 16 minutes, an astonishing speed of 125 m/minute.

Speaking on the launch of these cables, Mr. Harsh Pagay, Executive President, OF & OFC, HFCL, said, "For us, the North American market holds huge potential due to network deployments supporting rapid expansion in data center, mobile and FTTH capacities. As a prominent global manufacturer of optical fibers and optical fiber cables, we are confident that we will play a significant role in building robust networks that speed up fiberization across North America with the launch of these innovative cables. With our established team, office and warehousing facility in the USA, we are dedicated to enhance connectivity throughout North America."

Dr. Peter Weimann, Chief Technology Officer, OF & OFC, HFCL, said, "At HFCL, we design our optical cable solutions to directly address customer pain points. These innovative, next-gen high density cables will deliver high performance, installer friendly solutions to North America, the world's fastest growing data centre hub. The armored IBR cable family and the new 864-fiber microcable target different parts of the network, but both support increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, 5G expansion and linking hyperscale data centers to end users. These smaller, high-density cables will empower our customers to achieve faster installation and exceptional network performance while minimizing raw materials consumption. As part of our mission to continue to build a sustainable global digital economy, HFCL also integrates eco-friendly manufacturing practices to minimise the carbon footprint while adhering to international quality standards."

The United States, the single largest region for connectivity and cloud in the world, houses more than 5300 data centre clusters across the country. In the US, North America has continued to maintain its lead in the market, boasting the most data centres and accounting for 69% of investments as of April 2024. Similarly, data by Synergy Research Group proves that the country accounts for 51% of data centre capacity worldwide, a figure which is expected to double in the next four years with businesses migrating to the cloud and technology giants racing towards AI. In order to keep up with the pace, existing data centers are being expanded both horizontally and vertically. Upgradation in existing power and network infrastructure is now becoming imperative.

Compared to improvements in previous optical fiber cables, IBR Cables are a revolutionary product that combines small diameters with the high fiber packing densities and supports mass fusion splicing. These cables are also compliant to the relevant parts of various global cable performance standards, including IEC 60794, Telcordia GR-20, and ICEA-S-122-744.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to providing the latest technology products to its customers. HFCL's strong R&D expertise coupled with its global system integration services and decades of experience in fiber optics enable it to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The Company's in-house R&D Centers located at Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Hyderabad along with invested R&D houses and other R&D collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate a futuristic range of technology products and solutions. HFCL has developed capabilities to provide premium quality Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cables, state- of-the-art telecom products including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products, 5G Transport Products, Wi-Fi Systems (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7), Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Routers and Defence electronics products.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants in Hyderabad, and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants in Goa and at its subsidiary HTL Limited in Chennai.

HFCL is a partner of choice for its customers across India, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. HFCL's commitment to quality and environmental sustainability inspires it to innovate solutions for the ever- evolving customer needs.

Visit www.hfcl.com for more information.

