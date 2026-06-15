Hey World, Meet WOZOYO - With Tech That Helps You Find Your Flow

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wozoyo, a new global consumer technology brand from Secure Connection Limited has announced its global launch, introducing a simpler, more intuitive way to experience everyday technology, where devices work seamlessly in the background, turning everyday tech chaos into calm christened 'Live The Wozoyo Life'.

One answer to all Tech Chaos – Live the Wozoyo Life!

Built on the 30+ years of legacy of Secure Connection Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, Wozoyo is the culmination of a multi-year journey rooted in deep market understanding and consumer insights. As technology becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, consumers are also experiencing growing micro-frustrations. Bringing together this experience and research in consumer technology with a design-led approach. Wozoyo is created to address this shift, with technology that removes friction from everyday experiences and simplifies how consumers interact with everyday technology.

Mohit Anand, Co-Founder & CEO, Wozoyo, said, "Over the years, technology has become an integral part of everyday life, but it has also created a growing need for simpler, more intuitive experiences. We identified a clear gap in the market for offerings that combine strong design and performance with accessibility observing how technology was becoming more powerful, yet often more complicated. Today's consumers are looking for products that are easy to use, thoughtfully designed, and seamlessly integrated into their everyday lives. Wozoyo has been created to bring simplicity back to tech products that feel intuitive, purposeful, and integrate into the consumers' everyday life seamlessly. As we launch globally, our vision is to build a brand that redefines how consumers interact with tech products."

Life today flows across screens – from the phone in your hand, to the laptop on your desk, to the tablet you unwind with, to the television that anchors shared moments. Wozoyo products are designed to give consumers the freedom to connect with people, content, and information on their terms. Whether powering a workspace, improving air quality at home, or enabling faster and more efficient charging, every Wozoyo product is designed to work together as part of a connected ecosystem that simplifies modern living.

Guided by its philosophy of making technology feel effortless, Wozoyo brings together functionality, aesthetics, and accessibility across its product ecosystem, ensuring that everyday technology works for consumers – not the other way around.

Wozoyo products reflect a design philosophy rooted in simplicity, minimalism, and attention to detail. From carefully selected materials to gentle curves and smooth surfaces, every element is thoughtfully crafted to deliver an intuitive user experience. Inspired by the Wozoyo logo, a distinctive open form 'O' is subtly integrated across the product ecosystem, creating a cohesive visual identity that balances aesthetics with functionality. Designed in Japan with love for the world, Wozoyo products are created to seamlessly integrate into everyday spaces – at home, at work, and on the go.

Wozoyo's product portfolio* spans across three key categories – The Air of Ease (Air Purifiers), Power of Connection (Laptop Essentials), and Power Without Chaos (Charging Essentials). The range includes the Pure Air series of air purifiers for improved indoor air quality, alongside docking stations, USB hubs, and HDMI cables that enable seamless connectivity across devices. The portfolio also features GaN wall chargers and car chargers, delivering fast, reliable power across work, home, and travel.

Wozoyo products are available across e-commerce platforms, quick commerce channels and retail outlets through an omnichannel approach designed to meet evolving consumer buying behaviour.*

The launches in the United States and India marks the first step in Secure Connection Limited's global rollout strategy for Wozoyo. Following this, the brand plans to expand into other key international markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and South East Asia shortly. With many more exciting new product categories to be unveiled soon as well.

* Product portfolio and availability may vary by market

About Wozoyo

Wozoyo empowers consumers worldwide with thoughtfully crafted consumer electronic products that seamlessly integrate into their lives, delivering an unparalleled user experience through innovative design and an unwavering dedication to exceptional quality & aesthetics. Wozoyo is born from the 30+ years of legacy of Secure Connection Limited, a global consumer technology company built on innovation, scale, and disciplined execution. Wozoyo represents a new expression of technology - one shaped not just by performance, but by philosophy. At its core, Wozoyo is innovative in thinking, cool in expression, chic in design, and reliable in performance. Designed in Japan and built with love for the world. Wozoyo emerges - not as a new beginning, but as a natural evolution.

For more details log in to: www.wozoyo.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996868/Wozoyo_Tech.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996928/Wozoyo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wozoyo

For any further information, please contact: Aakriti Bhatia: [email protected] | Tanushree Raina: [email protected] | Or WhatsApp: +1 289 207 0435