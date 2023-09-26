HERSHEY'S First Plant-Based Chocolate Bar Is Coming to Canada

HERSHEY'S OAT MADE is the first vegan chocolate to be introduced in Canada by the iconic chocolate brand

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Hershey Canada announced the launch of its first-ever plant-based chocolate, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE. The bars, which will be available in two delicious flavours - Creamy and Almond & Sea Salt - offer all of HERSHEY'S iconic, smooth and creamy taste in a completely vegan format.

HERSHEY'S OAT MADE is available in two delicious flavours - Creamy and Almond & Sea Salt. (CNW Group/Hershey Canada)

"HERSHEY'S OAT MADE bars are everything you love about milk chocolate…except the milk," said Carly Cowman, Brand Manager, Hershey Canada. "Our product development team did an unbelievable job at delivering the smooth and creamy texture that we know Canadians love and expect from HERSHEY'S in our first-ever plant-based bar."

Made using oat flour in lieu of dairy, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE bars are 100% vegan, non-GMO Project Verified & have no artificial flavours.

"The plant-based category continues to see incredible growth, and today, one in four Canadians are actively seeking more plant-based options in their diets," said Cowman. "Whether you're a vegan or vegetarian, or simply looking for more choice in the chocolate aisle, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE bars offer an amazing and delicious alternative that don't compromise on flavour."

The bars are now available in the confectionary aisle in major grocery retailers across Canada.

About Hershey Canada Inc.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE'S, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS,

