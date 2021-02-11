Héroux-Devtek Appoints Didier Evrard as Director

A 40-year European aerospace veteran, Mr. Evrard most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Programs at Airbus Commercial Aircraft, a position he held for nearly five years. In this capacity, he was responsible for all civil aircraft programs, ensuring their profitability and leading product policy. In the eight years prior, Mr. Evrard was Head of the A350 XWB Program, overseeing the technical and industrial development of this iconic family of wide-body aircraft. Between 2002 and 2007, he acted as Program Lead at defence conglomerate MBDA. Didier Evrard graduated from the École Centrale de Lyon in 1975 and from the Sup'Aero Aerospace Engineering School in 1976.

"We are honoured to welcome Mr. Evrard to our Board of Directors. His extensive career brings a wealth of experience to our seasoned and multidisciplinary group of directors. His contribution in leading key programs at Airbus and overall impressive track record speaks for itself and we look forward to working closely with Didier," said Mr. Gilles Labbé, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Héroux-Devtek.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.



SOURCE Héroux-Devtek Inc.

For further information: Héroux-Devtek Inc., Stéphane Arsenault, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 450-679-3330, [email protected]; Investor Relations, Hugo Delorme, Tel.: 514-700-5550, ext. 555, [email protected]

Related Links

www.herouxdevtek.com

