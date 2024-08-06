HÉROUX-DEVTEK ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation held virtually on August 6, 2024, each of the ten nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 18, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:

WITHHELD Nathalie Bourque 26,607,349 99.98 5,586 0.02 Martin Brassard 26,238,912 98.59 374,023 1.41 Ted Di Giorgio 26,606,957 99.98 5,978 0.02 Didier Evrard 26,241,016 98.60 371,919 1.40 Gilles Labbé 26,145,930 98.25 467,005 1.75 Louis Morin 26,144,030 98.24 468,905 1.76 James J. Morris 25,885,235 97.27 727,700 2.73 Brian A. Robbins 26,193,751 98.42 419,184 1.58 Annie Thabet 26,241,172 98.60 371,763 1.40 Beverly Wyse 26,236,789 98.59 376,146 1.41

Furthermore, based on the proxies received and the votes collected during the annual meeting, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. The report on the voting results will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 57% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

