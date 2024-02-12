HERO COSMETICS NAMES ALIX EARLE AS THE FIRST GLOBAL FACE OF BRAND

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hero Cosmetics, a leader in skincare for acne-prone skin and maker of Mighty Patch™ pimple patches, the #1 selling pimple patch brand*, is thrilled to announce creator, entrepreneur, podcast host, and it girl - Alix Earle as its first-ever global face of the brand.

As Hero's singular face, Alix will have conversations about her acne journey and be a part of brand campaigns. She will join Hero's mission to spread skin positivity, dispel the stigma around acne, and help everybody find confidence in their skin.

Alix Earle As Global Face Of Hero / Photo Credit Enrique Vega

Alix launched her career sharing entertaining and relatable get-ready-with-me TikTok videos and she quickly captivated the world with her authenticity and charm. Alix built a highly engaged audience of over 10 million fans across platforms by opening up to the audience about everything in her life from family and friends to funny going out stories to her acne journey and beyond. Alix's transparent content and unfiltered conversations around her acne have positively impacted her audience to feel empowered in their skin, making her the perfect partner for Hero.

"I couldn't be more excited and honored to be the first-ever global face of Hero Cosmetics," says Earle. "When it comes to my skincare journey, it took a while to find what really works for me. As someone who has openly struggled with acne since middle school, I know how emotionally frustrating and defeating it can feel when you can't find a product that works. I was first introduced to Hero a few years ago, and their pimple patches instantly became a part of my daily skincare routine. I'm so proud to work with a brand like Hero that promotes skin positivity and confidence."

"We are so proud to welcome Alix as Hero's first-ever face of the brand" says Ju Rhyu, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero. "We admire Alix's honesty about her acne journey and her skin confidence. She has been a fan of Hero and has shared our solutions with her audience on her own numerous times. This organic brand love makes Alix the perfect person to be the first-ever face of Hero and we are ecstatic."

With all of her growth in 2023, Alix created the Hot Mess podcast with Alex Cooper's Unwell network, launched The Alix Earle Scholarship at the University of Miami, and was honored on the Forbes' Top Creators 2023 and 30 Under 30, WWD Women in Power List, and Glossy 50.

*based on unit sales, Circana total US Multi-Outlet, latest 52 weeks ending 12.24.23

About Hero Cosmetics:

Hero Cosmetics is a functional skincare brand focused on acne-prone skin. Since launching in 2017, the brand has grown from a startup with a single product to an established skin care brand with a portfolio of products to address the full lifecycle of breakouts. One box of Hero's award-winning Mighty Patch™ pimple patches is sold every 2 seconds in over 17,000 US retail locations and online retailers, including www.herocosmetics.us . Hero provides your skin the tools it needs to fight on its own so you can take back control and reveal the hero inside.

Hero™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

About Alix Earle:

Alix Earle is one of the leading social media personalities in the US. She is also the creator and host of the widely popular Hot Mess podcast. In less than a year, Alix quickly earned an online following of millions. Her rapid rise in popularity can only be explained through the way she takes her devoted followers along for a ride of unexpected reality and candid humor, paired with her authentic beauty, fashion, and lifestyle tips. Acclaimed for her incomparable online engagement which has been described by media and brands as the "Alix Earle [sold out] Effect," Alix has a unique ability to connect with mass audiences across multiple demographics. An East Coast native, Alix grew up in New Jersey. Alix currently resides in Miami, FL.

