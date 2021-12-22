HERO Certified Burgers and Technics Launch Silent Hero's Campaign Across Ontario

Diners have the chance to WIN 1 of 50 Technics True Wireless Earbuds, an Ultimate In-Dining Experience and more!

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - HERO Certified Burgers, a Canadian quick-service restaurant, announced a partnership with Technics, to give the gift of silence this holiday season. With Technics' True Wireless Earbuds and their industry-leading noise cancellation technology, diners can tune out their favourite restaurant noisemakers – think loud chewers, slurpy drinks, and other cute for-so-long melodies, anytime and anywhere. To turn every moment into a Technics moment and harness the experience between people and music, customers can visit any Ontario HERO location from Wednesday, December 22, 2021, to Friday, January 21, 2022, and with the purchase of any combo meal, they will be eligible to WIN 1 of 50 Technics True Wireless Earbuds, along with other incredible prizes.

"Silent Hero's reminds us to take a pause this holiday season and be in-tune with each and every single moment," said Tammy Doherty, Director, Consumer Marketing & eCommerce, Panasonic Canada. "Our True Wireless Earbuds allow audiences to let the world in as they choose or escape to enjoy a musical moment or two."

To bring some extra cheer into this holiday season, HERO Burger and Technics will have a one-day only Silent Hero's Give Back initiative. All proceeds on Wednesday, December 22 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at HERO Burger Colossus (21 Famous Avenue, Woodbridge, ON) will be donated to the Vaughan Food Bank.

"As the holiday season quickly approaches, there is no better time to give joy to our customers, and give back to those in need," said John Lettieri, President and Founder, HERO Certified Burgers. "We're thrilled to welcome guests to safely purchase online or in-store to enjoy a delicious meal, while donating all proceeds from the day to a cause very important to us."

As part of the Hero's Silence campaign, customers will have the opportunity to win many other incredible prize items, including:

Ultimate In-Dining Experience

Burgers for 4, once per week for 4 months

Catering to your office, for up to 15 people

Victoria Day BBQ, for up to 30 people

For more information on these prizes, please visit www.giftsilencecontest.com.

About HERO Certified Burgers

HERO Certified Burgers is a Canadian quick service casual restaurant that began in 2003 focusing on using food products from vendors that adhere to sustainable practice. They specialize in hamburgers, using only all natural 100% Canadian Angus beef raised range-fed without the use of hormones or antibiotics.

About Panasonic Canada Inc.

Panasonic Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://www.panasonic.com

