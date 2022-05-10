Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera Store named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera Store, was honoured for a third year in a row with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation for overall business performance and sustained growth. The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 29th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world‑class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Family-owned and operated for over one hundred years, Henry's is no stranger to navigating the challenging terrain of retail. While the realities of COVID may have caused unprecedented disruption, they also inspired Henry's lean into its core strength - fostering and supporting the creativity of Canadian photographers and digital creators from coast to coast.

Henry's remains driven to achieve retail excellence in the areas of technology and innovation despite the challenges presented by COVID, including store closures and supply chain disruption. Henry's is implementing a best-in-class, fully integrated ERP, POS and ecommerce site that will improve the customer experience, increase operational efficiencies and decrease overall IT costs. The benefits of this technology innovation sets Henry's up for success as the retail industry begins to emerge from COVID.

Expanding into the new and exciting category of Content Creation remains a top priority for Henry's. With a focus on curating the ultimate product offering, shopping experience and community for content creators across the country, Henry's is continuing to build and strengthen creative relationships. The inception of the Vancouver Podcast Studio, our own 'Good Morning Camera' bi-weekly podcasts and the soon-to-come dedicated creator space at the new flagship location in downtown Toronto , are just some exciting community and creator-centric programs Henry's brings to Canadians.

People are at the core of Henry's business success. Motivating, engaging, and developing talent throughout the pandemic, fraught with uncertainty and isolation, has required a dedicated, purposeful approach. Henry's has invested in leadership development, established employee engagement committees to foster commitment across the front line and implemented a continuous listening strategy, supported by technology, that enables real time feedback and actional responses across the chain. As a result, Henry's Future of Work plan was designed in collaboration with employees, leading to the decision to remain primarily remote. Henry's continues to focus on the mental wellbeing of all its employees by promoting access to industry leading benefits, education and creating a common purpose by supporting the Henry's Foundation in support of mental health.

"We are excited and proud to be named one of Canada's Best Managed companies again this year. As we move steadfast towards normalcy, it is without a doubt that Henry's, like all other retailers, has had to navigate through another year of uncertainty and challenges," said Gillian Stein, CEO, Henry's. "Yet, our dedicated team of employees and partners have continued to demonstrate resiliency and determination, driving Henry's towards another year of excellence, without wavering on our core values or our commitment to our community of creators, our employees and our partners".

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2022 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

"The 2022 Best Managed winners exemplify innovation, adaptability, and resilience in the face of uncertainty," said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Over the past year, these forward-forging companies have pivoted to successfully respond to challenges and capitalize on new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth.""

2022 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

About Henry's, Canada's Greatest Camera Store

Proudly Canadian, family-owned and operated, Henry's first opened its doors in 1909 and has evolved into the leading specialty digital imaging retailer in Canada. With locations across Canada and a strong B2B and e-commerce business, they are the source for the best and newest products, expert advice and award-winning customer service in camera-related hardware and accessories for photographers, videographers, and digital creators. Henry's carries over 15,000 imaging-related products from all of the top brands and is a proud supporter of creators across Canada. For more information visit henrys.com.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

