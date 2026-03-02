Henri sells 2 million bars across Canada in one year

Quebec foodtech company meets growing demand for unprocessed snacks with 2 million bars sold in 1,300 retail locations

QUEBEC CITY, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In just one year, Henri Nutrition, the project of a mother and her 9-year-old son, has grown from a local startup to a national player in the healthy snack sector. The Quebec-based company now has products in 1,300 retail locations across Canada, up from just 40 this time last year. The result: two million bars sold and a tenfold increase in production capacity to meet the needs of families.

Vanessa and her son Henri (CNW Group/Henri Nutrition)

This rapid growth is driven by perfect market timing: Henri Nutrition arrives as consumers are actively seeking alternatives to ultra-processed products, with ingredients they can understand. Henri will be the first Canadian company to obtain the NON-UFP (Non-Ultraprocessed) certification, a new standard to help consumers make better choices.

A Product That Fits Everyday Life

Henri bars rely on a simple formula: a maximum of seven ingredients, no added sugar, and no priority allergens. This simplicity meets a real need in people's daily lives, whether for lunchboxes that comply with school food policies, post-workout snacks, or busy mornings. One thing all Henri customers have in common: a refusal of ultra-processed foods without sacrificing convenience.

"Every week, we receive several messages saying our bars make daily life easier, whether for those looking for simple, allergen-free solutions or those wanting a source of protein on the go. Our bars were highly anticipated, and a year later, we can confirm they truly meet a market need. The repeat purchases speak for themselves," says Vanessa Grondin, founder of Henri Nutrition.

Expansion Driven by Demand

For 2026, Henri Nutrition aims to double its number of retail locations and revenue. To achieve this, a move to larger premises allowing for greater automation and increased production will be necessary. The company, whose factory is based in Quebec City, will continue its expansion mainly in the rest of Canada, with a strong presence already established in several provinces. Currently, 20% of Henri Nutrition's retail locations are outside Quebec.

In Quebec, the company wants to strengthen its presence in existing banners while targeting new networks, such as pharmacies, and by launching new flavors. In fact, a brand-new flavor has just joined the Henri bar lineup: Wild Blueberry & Vanilla. It joins the three already popular varieties: Mixed Berries, Choco Brownie, and Apple Cinnamon. Henri bars are available at IGA, Metro, Avril, Maxi, Marchés Tau, many independent markets, online, and start at $5.49 for a box of five bars.

A Partnership with Montreal Schools

Alongside this growth, Henri Nutrition continues its mission of accessibility. The company has donated 22,000 bars to Moisson Québec and developed a partnership with the Pointe-de-l'Île School Board to distribute snacks in 20 underprivileged schools in Montreal--a concrete way to make healthy snacks accessible beyond commercial channels.

About Henri Nutrition

Henri Nutrition was born from a mother's desire--Vanessa Grondin--to provide her son, Henri, with a healthy and balanced snack. Inspired by her expertise in food engineering and her commitment to nurturing the future with care, she developed a range of minimalist and fun bars that fit perfectly into families' daily routines. Based in Quebec City, the company now has more than 1,300 retail locations across Canada.

