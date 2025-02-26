Henley & Partners Welcomes "Trump Gold Card" to Attract Wealthy Migrants to the US

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Leading international investment migration firm Henley & Partners welcomes US President Donald Trump's proposal for a new "gold card" visa which would offer wealthy investors the right to live and work in the US and a pathway to citizenship in exchange for a USD 5 million investment. The initiative will enhance US competitiveness in the global investment migration landscape by providing a clear and attractive investment route to citizenship for high-net-worth individuals seeking to contribute to the American economy.

CEO of Henley & Partners, Dr. Juerg Steffen, says "the proposed gold card visa presents an exciting new opportunity for high-net-worth investors seeking US residence and citizenship. However, maintaining continuity and clarity in investor immigration policies is also crucially important. We encourage US authorities to ensure stability for investors by implementing a well-structured transition that safeguards existing programs such as the US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Investors considering the EB-5 program should act swiftly under the current regulations, as their green card eligibility remains secure within the established framework. We remain committed to guiding investors through the evolving US immigration landscape and will continue engaging with all stakeholders, including the US government, to support economic growth while ensuring certainty for investors."

Record-breaking demand for investment migration options

Henley & Partners has onboarded clients from 94 countries over the past 12 months and received enquiries from over 180 different nationalities, reflecting a continuous and significant increase in global demand for investment migration solutions.

Dominic Volek, Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, says the introduction of the gold card visa program in the US represents a unique opportunity for high-net-worth individuals looking to secure residence in the country with a pathway to citizenship. "The US remains the undisputed leader in private wealth creation and accumulation, and we welcome the US government's progressive approach to providing access to citizenship via investment. As our USA Wealth Report points out, the US accounts for 32% of global liquid investable wealth — a colossal USD 67 trillion. The country is also home to 37% of the world's millionaires. We have long advocated for investment migration programs that balance investor benefits with national economic growth, and the introduction of the gold card program is an exciting development, reaffirming the US as a leading destination for global investors while ensuring a more strategic and beneficial framework for both wealthy migrants and the American economy."

Volek reiterates that investors still contemplating the established US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program should move forward quickly under the current rules as their ability to obtain a green card will likely be protected under the existing EB-5 regulations. "Given the legislative complexity and legal protections afforded by the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), clients can remain confident in the EB-5 program's stability and should proceed with their investment promptly to secure their place under the current regulatory framework. Any new investor visa would require new legislation which would have to pass through Congress, which is unlikely to be enacted in the short term."

Wealthy migrants drive economic growth

Henley & Partners, which has over 60 offices worldwide and has raised more than USD 15 billion in foreign direct investment, has designed, implemented, and successfully promoted many of the world's most successful residence and citizenship by investment programs and is looking forward to working with the US government to source interested investors for the new US gold card visa.

Dr. Steffen says retaining and attracting wealthy migrants is critical for economic growth, including in affluent regions of the world such as the US and Europe. "These high-net worth individuals not only bring their wealth, but host countries also benefit from the taxes they pay, the businesses they create, and the jobs they generate. The benefits of this migration of wealth and talent are wide-ranging, including foreign exchange revenue from incoming wealth, increased stock market investments, and a boost in local job creation, particularly in high-value sectors such as luxury retail, high-tech, and prime real estate. Furthermore, many relocating millionaires are entrepreneurs and company founders who start new businesses and drive economic activity, reinforcing the long-term economic prosperity of their new home nations."

