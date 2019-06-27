Hendrick's Gin presents an unusual and whimsical duet of soar and score as its record breaking E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M. lights up the skies at the 40th Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

"The Hendrick's Gin E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M. grants guests an escape from the mundane and the chance to foray into the whimsical world of Hendrick's Gin," comments Jessica Mieczkowska, Canadian Brand Manager, Hendrick's Gin. "We are thrilled to return to the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal for the second year and to enchant guests with our multi-sensory Hendrick's Gin experience."

THE JOURNEY OF WHIMSICAL WONDERS WITH HENDRICK'S GIN:

June 27th & 28th, 6:00 p.m. to midnight

The Corridor into the Curious

The foray into the whimsical world of Hendrick's Gin begins at the Hendrick's Gin Air Departure Lounge, stationed at the corner of Rue de Bleury and Rue Saint-Catherine Ouest.

Guests will be greeted by Madame E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M. and must present their rare and coveted Golden Ticket to gain entry. Once granted, one of Madame E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M.'s 11 botanicals will chaperone guests into the Portal of Peculiarity – where the journey into the whimsical world of Hendrick's Gin begins!

The Portal of Peculiarity

Upon entry, guests will be enchanted by a wall adorned with one of the world's most coveted blossoms, the rose, also one of Hendrick's most delectable botanicals.

Levitating the ocular spectacle of roses, is the wondrous auditory pleasure of the world's only C.O.R.G.A.N. (Cucumber Organ of Remarkably Glorious Auditory Nirvana), a one-of-a-kind musical instrument which consists of 49 real, whole cucumber keys that create a cucumberous musical tone when touched.

Elevating the whimsical score of the C.O.R.G.A.N., for the first time in Montréal history, is the worldly Hendrick's Gin Theremin (also known in peculiar circles as the There-gin) on which thereminist Theadora Feu Follet will provide the most mysterious sonnets of sound without even laying a physical hand on an instrument.

The Peek into an Unparalleled Perspective

Every journey needs a moment of rest!

Guests are invited to take a peculiar pause to visit with Renowned Intuitive Specialist Terri-Lynn Decker, who will conduct special energy readings, giving guests an unparalleled perspective into their past, present and future.

The Cabinet of Curiosities

The journey continues with a glimpse into the Hendrick's Gin Cabinet of Curiosities!

For the first time in Canadian history, VIP guests will have the opportunity to sample the limited edition and most unusual innovation, "Midsummer Solstice." Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice is a deeply floral gin inspired by the eternal mystery of nature's most vivid blooms on the Midsummer solstice, and will be releasing in Canada before Winter solstice in 2019.

Other festive libations to please the palate of our wondrous travelers shall include Hendrick's Gin tea cup G & Ts with cucumber and teeny tiny Hendrick's Gin martinis.

The E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M., aka Elevating, Levitating, Exceptionally, Voluminous, Amazingly, Towering, Uplifting, Mobile

The most magical moment in this whimsical journey comes when boarding is announced for the E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M.!

Golden Ticket holders will be beckoned by one of the 11 Hendrick's Gin botanicals and chaperoned to a perfectly peculiar basket suited for a faction of four. From there, the sky shall truly be the limit! Guests will journey to an unconventional height of 44 ¼ cucumbers into the sky to observe the world's largest jazz festival from a view usually only reserved for our favorite feathered friends.

"Our curiously curated Hendrick's Gin experiences are always an odyssey into the unusual," adds Alvin P. Ramchurn, National Brand Ambassador, Hendrick's Gin. "We aim to surprise and delight guests at the world's largest jazz festival by giving them an opportunity to peek into the Hendrick's Gin Portal of Peculiarity over the next two days."

The Hendrick's E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M. will be tethered in downtown Montréal during the 2019 Festival International de Jazz de Montréal on Thursday, June 27th and Friday, June 28th, 2019. Flights will take place in the evenings from 6:00 p.m. to midnight (based on wind patterns) and all guests bearing a Golden Ticket will have the opportunity to ride. Festival goers can visit the Hendrick's Gin Air Departure Lounge to enter for a chance to win a pair of Golden Tickets on both evenings. No purchase is necessary, and entrants must be of legal drinking age in Quebec to win and ride.

For more information regarding the Hendrick's Gin E.L.E.V.A.T.U.M or Hendrick's Gin in Canada, please visit the online press room at hendricksgin.alchemystsinc.com.

To learn more about the whimsical world of Hendrick's Gin globally, please visit www.hendricksgin.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK'S GIN

Hendrick's Gin is a deliciously super premium gin, made with a number of unusual twists to deliver a most curious arrangement. Unlike ordinary gins, Hendrick's Gin is distilled in Scotland, in miniscule batches of only 500 litres at a time. Only Hendrick's Gin is made with infusions of cucumber and rose petals, alongside a blend of 11 botanicals, producing a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully floral aroma. Hendrick's Gin is made in a combination of a Carter-Head and Bennett copper pot still, creating a divinely smooth gin with both character and balance of subtle flavours.

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

The makers of Hendrick's® Gin, William Grant & Sons, Ltd. are an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®, Reyka® Vodka and Milagro® Tequila. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT 2019 FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE JAZZ DE MONTRÉAL

Ranked as the world's largest jazz festival by Guinness World Records, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal has been synonymous with musical passion for 40 years. As every year for four decades, North America's francophone metropolis becomes, for 10 days and nights, the official rendez vous point for fans of all genres of jazz related music, on a unique site, open from noon to midnight, in the heart of a downtown core closed to automobile traffic. Once you step onto the site, you understand that Montréal is the beating heart of Planet Jazz! And for the 40 years of the Festival, this edition promises to be exceptional!

SOURCE Hendrick’s Gin

