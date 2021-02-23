HemPoland Launches CannabiGold Sport, a Line of Hemp-derived CBD Pre- and Post-workout Supplements Designed for Sport Enthusiasts

"Expanding our CannabiGold portfolio is at the core of our growth strategy. The brand is well established in Europe and CannabiGold Sport fills a gap in the market. The health and wellness trend continues to be top-of-mind for many Europeans and this new line is designed to fit with our consumers' lifestyle," commented Michal Lewandowski, President of HemPoland. "We are reaping the benefits of our early investments in research and development. Over the last two years, our CannabiGold portfolio went from 7 to 31 SKUs, a testament to the contribution of TGOD to HemPoland's continued growth".

Tailored Formulations

CannabiGold Sport oils are available in five different formulations, each developed to support sport enthusiasts at different stages of their training. They contain different plant-derived ingredients and vitamins, combined with pure CBD in coconut MCT oil.

CannabiGold Sport Boost – ginger, chili extract, coffee extract, and 250 mg of pure CBD

– ginger, chili extract, coffee extract, and 250 mg of pure CBD CannabiGold Sport Focus – cocoa extract, vitamin A+E, and 250 mg of pure CBD

– cocoa extract, vitamin A+E, and 250 mg of pure CBD CannabiGold Sport Recover – turmeric extract, vitamin D3, and 250 mg of pure CBD

– turmeric extract, vitamin D3, and 250 mg of pure CBD CannabiGold Sport Relax – lemon balm extract, hops, lavender, and 250 mg of pure CBD

– lemon balm extract, hops, lavender, and 250 mg of pure CBD CannabiGold Sport Pro – designed for professional athletes, ultra-high potency with 2500 mg of pure CBD, and compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency's regulations

They come in glass packaging for longer shelf life and to protect the integrity of the ingredients. Each bottle features an easy-to-use pump dispenser for precise dosing, designed for on-the-go oral consumption before or after a workout.

High-quality Ingredients

The ingredients used in the CannabiGold Sport line are obtained using HemPoland's proprietary supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction technique developed specifically for hemp, the result of several years of research and development. The outcome is a CBD extract of the highest quality without the use of any synthetic cannabinoids.

Each batch of CannabiGold dietary supplements undergoes detailed analysis at every stage of the production process, ensuring product safety and integrity. In addition to thorough tests carried out by HemPoland's quality control laboratory, products are also tested by external laboratories for microbiological purity, heavy metals, pesticides, and other harmful substances.

Commercialization

The CannabiGold Sport line complements HemPoland's existing CannabiGold portfolio which comprises oil, capsules, and cosmetics. The new line will initially be distributed in Poland, Germany, and the UK, with plans to expand distribution to other European countries where CannabiGold products are already available. Distribution outside Europe could be considered at a later stage.

About HemPoland sp.z.o.o.

Established in 2014, HemPoland, a wholly owned subsidiary of TGOD, was Poland's first company to obtain a state license for hemp cultivation and CBD oil derivatives. They are one of the few to have designed and optimized supercritical carbon dioxide extraction equipment specifically for hemp fibers. With its portfolio of dietary supplements and dermocosmetics, HemPoland is present in the UK, Germany, Poland, Austria, Estonia and Slovenia. HemPoland owns and operates an advanced CO2 extraction center, cannabinoid separation and isolation center, its own R&D laboratory, and a specialized quality laboratory. Products under the CannabiGold brand are manufactured in facilities with Vegan, Organic, HACCP / FOOD-GMP certification.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about future product launches, statements about distribution in specific markets, statements about the availability of specific products and statements about the future demand for CBD products. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Media Relations: Sebastien Bouchard, [email protected], (647) 272-2476; Investor Relations: Shane Dungey, [email protected], (403) 389-9911

