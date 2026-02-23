HEMPNOVA LIFETECH CORP DECLARES DIVIDEND AT C$0.05 PER COMMON SHARE

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - HempNova Lifetech Corp. ("HempNova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of C$0.05 per common share.

The dividend is payable on March 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2026.

Tax Designation

In accordance with the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, the Company designates the entire amount of this dividend to be an "non-eligible dividend" unless otherwise indicated.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ken Cai", CEO and Executive Chairman

SOURCE HempNova Lifetech Corporation

For additional information on the Company, please contact Ken Cai at 604-688-8002.