HEMPCORP Setting Out on CBD Path to Success

The company, which is based in the state of Uttarakhand, India, where cultivation of hemp has been legalised , will provide the market with consistent quality products in order to fulfil global supply shortages. The company will be producing cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, as well as CBG and other non-psychoactive cannabinoids, for medicinal use. Projections show, by 2024, the market is expected to grow well beyond 900% of the existing market size to over $20 billion in the United States alone. HEMPCORP ( https://hempcorp.in ) is looking to partner with FMCG distributors to have their own product line and become a global supplier starting right from cultivation to retail products.

Why CBD?

CBD is an element derived from the cannabis plant that has over 100 cannabinoids amongst which one is CBD. With millions of dollars being spent into research to gather scientific evidence on its health benefits, there is significant data on how it has proven beneficial in the treatment of cancer-related symptoms, epilepsy and pain relief, just to name a few, with none or relatively no side effects when compared to the synthetic drugs.

HEMPCORP will use special purpose-built greenhouses for cultivation. Further, utilising modular growth capsules (MGC), which are a unique system of plant growth chambers. An MGC utilises light-emitting diodes (LED) as a sole light source, providing excellent spectral quality with high irradiance for plant physiology applications. Temperature-controlled conditions allow this system to cultivate a wide range of plant species and implement tissue cultures complemented by artificial intelligence (AI) for ultimate efficiency.

About HEMPCORP:

HEMPCORP is in the business of medicinal cannabinoids cultivation, processing and refinement. Its management team is made up of entrepreneurs and industry experts who have extensive experience in the creation of successful ventures. Production is expected to be fully operational within a year and fulfilling sales orders globally.

Contact:

