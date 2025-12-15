Hemlo Mining Corp. Announces Leadership Appointments

Seasoned industry professionals join new Canadian gold producer, rounding out executive team.

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSXV: HMMC) (the "Company"), a new mid-tier Canadian gold producer, is pleased to announce key additions to its corporate leadership team.

Carl DeLuca, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Carl DeLuca has been appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. DeLuca brings more than 25 years of legal and public company experience, with a proven track record in executing business-critical transactions and driving organizational change. He most recently served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an NYSE-listed EV battery recycling company, from 2021 to 2025. Prior to Li-Cycle, Mr. DeLuca held the same role at Detour Gold Corporation, a TSX-listed gold producer, and earlier served in various senior legal positions at Vale S.A.'s global base metals business, including Head of Legal for North American & U.K. Operations. He is currently a director of Magna Mining Corp. (TSXV: NICU). Mr. DeLuca began his career in private practice in Toronto and New York. He holds an LL.B. from the University of Windsor, an H.B.A. from the Ivey School of Business at Western University, and a B.A. from Huron University College.

Lindsay Newton, Vice President, Finance

Lindsay Newton has been appointed Vice President, Finance. Ms. Newton brings nearly 20 years of financial leadership experience in the mining and natural resources sector, with expertise spanning financial reporting, treasury and cash management, financial planning and analysis, insurance and risk management, internal controls, tax, and regulatory compliance. She has held senior finance roles at several public companies, including Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Sherritt International Corporation, Harte Gold Corp., Detour Gold Corporation, and Kinross Gold Corporation. Ms. Newton began her career at KPMG LLP in Toronto. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto.

Mike Tsafaras, Vice President, Engineering and Projects

Mike Tsafaras has been appointed Vice President, Engineering and Projects. Mr. Tsafaras is a Mining Engineer with nearly two decades of experience in both underground and open-pit operations. He has held senior engineering and leadership roles with Hudbay Minerals, Barrick, and most recently served as Director of Mine Planning (Technical Services) at Eldorado Gold. Mr. Tsafaras brings extensive expertise in mine planning and engineering, supported by a strong record in global operations, technical leadership, and strategic planning. He is a licensed Professional Engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario and holds a BASc in Mineral Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Jason Kosec, President and CEO of Hemlo Mining Corp. commented:

"The appointments of Carl DeLuca, Lindsay Newton, and Mike Tsafaras materially enhance our legal, financial, and technical capacity to execute. We will continue to add to our executive team in the new year to ensure we have the depth and capability required for long-term success. With this team in place, Hemlo is positioned to deliver sustained value."

About Hemlo Mining Corp.

Hemlo Mining Corp. (previously Carcetti Capital Corp.) recently closed the acquisition of the Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario, Canada from Barrick Mining Corp. for aggregate consideration of approximately US$1.1 billion. The Hemlo Gold Mine is located 35 kilometers east of the town of Marathon, Ontario and has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold from both underground and open pit operations since production began in 1985. The Company is looking to establish itself as a leading Canadian mid-tier growth-focused gold producer, with an immediate focus on maximizing the value of the Hemlo Gold Mine's existing infrastructure through a fit-for-purpose operating approach, while unlocking new opportunities through an aggressive brownfields exploration.

