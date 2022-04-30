Helping youth experiencing homelessness secure jobs post-pandemic

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Youth experiencing homelessness in Ottawa will receive enhanced supports to secure employment through a new grant from Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Training, and Skill Development. This support, directed to the JobsWorks program at Operation Come Home, will provide employment training and placement support for local youth experiencing homelessness, as well as others at-risk of homelessness due to financial challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"Our government is on a mission to ensure young people have the skills to find good jobs, build better lives and stronger communities," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "I am proud to support the JobWorks program that will give youth in Ottawa a hand up and a pathway to financial independence and a career they can be proud of."

Each year, more than 500 youth visit Operation Come Home seeking support to find housing, complete their education, and secure employment. Through the new JobsWorks program, many youth receiving services will be able to access enhanced training, certification, and job placement services. The goal of this work is to help them secure sustainable, private-sector employment for the long term, enabling them to leave their experience of homelessness behind, and helping address labour shortages for key jobs in Ottawa.

"Everyone, regardless of their situation, deserves a chance at a great job," said John Heckbert, Executive Director of Operation Come Home. "The youth we serve are eager to work but many lack the knowledge and skills necessary to secure employment. With this added support, and through JobsWorks, we can help our young clients achieve their goals, and support them as they build a healthier future for themselves."

Active since 1971, Operation Come Home provides individualized support services to local youth who experience homelessness, or who are at-risk of homelessness. Youth visiting OCH can receive help with basic necessities, mental health, addictions, housing and employment.

SOURCE Operation Come Home

For further information: Organization Contact for Media Inquiries: John Heckbert, Executive Director, Operation Come Home, 613.230.4663, [email protected]