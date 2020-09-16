Helping SMBs keep cyber attackers at bay

ESET protects remote workforce from ransomware, malicious threats

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - As more companies embrace working from home as a long-term model, they need to take steps to protect themselves against a growing number of cybercriminals looking to exploit the expanding remote workforce.

ESET has launched a security solution – the ESET Remote Workforce Offer – to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) prevent ransomware, zero-day attacks and other complex threats from undermining their IT infrastructure.

Designed for companies with up to 250 staff working from home, the security bundle includes an advanced anti-virus endpoint solution, encryption and cloud sandboxing.

"Many SMBs have realized during the pandemic shutdown that they can continue to be productive and effective with their employees working from home, but it's important not to allow network vulnerabilities to expose them to external threats," says Cameron Leetham, Director of Sales and Partner Alliances, Canada for ESET.

Today's cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving with new attack methods and never-before-seen threats. Organizations are sometimes completely unaware that an attack has even taken place.

A cloud security sandbox product provides an additional layer of defense, outside a company's network, to prevent ransomware from ever executing in a live environment.

ESET's Dynamic Threat Defense uses three machine learning models to analyze suspect files, before running each sample in a cloud-based sandbox to simulate its behavior and trigger detection-evasion techniques. If anything malicious is detected, the technology moves to protect a company's IT infrastructure.

About ESET

For 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products give consumers and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D centers worldwide, ESET became the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

