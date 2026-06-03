HELPING MORE FARMERS THROUGH TRANSITION WITH FCC'S INVESTMENT IN FARM LENDING CANADA

CHATHAM, ON, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Farm Lending Canada (FLC) today announced an investment from Farm Credit Canada (FCC) that will help expand access to financing for Canadian farmers.

This is a component of FCC's recently announced commitment to deploy $2 billion to enhance innovation in Canadian agriculture and food by 2030, to help scale breakthrough solutions and strengthen food security. That includes solutions that address critical challenges like farm transition and succession, which are central to the future of Canadian agriculture. Supporting these transitions aligns with FCC's commitment to keep family farms strong.

"We are proud to receive this strategic investment from FCC at a time when Canadian farmers need our help more than ever," said Robb Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of FLC. "The changing global landscape has put a great deal of stress on the men and women who put food on our tables. We are here for them now and will continue to be a source of capital for them into the future. With this capital, we will now be able to expand our existing loan portfolio and increase our ability to help Canadian farmers."

Founded in 2019, FLC provides financing to Canadian farming operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan that may not have access to traditional lending options. Since its inception, FLC has helped over 100 Canadian farming families, with an average loan size of more than $2 million.

FLC works closely with its agricultural borrowers to help strengthen their financial position and transition them back to conventional financing. FLC's team of leading agricultural specialists provide guidance to borrowers to ensure they effectively manage debt levels and optimize their businesses. Through this investment from FCC, FLC aims to address the growing need for alternative funding sources that support stability, transition, and succession for farming families across the country.

"Our strong Canadian agriculture sector depends on farmers having reliable access to capital to support growth, manage transition and navigate change," said Adam Smalley, Managing Director, FCC Capital. "Partnerships like this help more producers get access to the capital they need to transition their operations, and reflect the importance of working together to support the people building the agriculture and food sector."

FCC's investment builds on FLC's existing strategic relationships, further strengthening the company's ability to support the agriculture sector. FLC is focused on raising an additional $200 million in capital over the next 18 months to support Canadian farmers.

For more information about Farm Lending Canada Inc. and its financial solutions for Canadian farmers, please visit www.farmlending.ca.

About Farm Lending:

Founded in 2019, Farm Lending Canada is a financial services provider operating nationwide across Canada. The company provides multi strategy lending solutions to the Canadian Agricultural sector through its managed fund, AgriRoots Diversified Lending Fund LP, with the main objective of empowering Canadian farmers and keeping their farms their own. Farm Lending Canada also operates in the residential and commercial space through its subsidiary mortgage brokerage FamilyLending.ca Inc.

About Farm Credit Canada

FCC is the leading lender in Canadian agriculture and food. We are investing in industry success through innovation, productivity and sustainability. Our customers rely on us for financing, capital, AgExpert management software, knowledge and industry connections. As a trusted partner and commercial Crown corporation that reinvests profits into ag and food, FCC is essential in building a stronger, more prosperous food industry for all Canadians. fcc.ca.

SOURCE Farm Lending Canada

Press Release contact: Robb Nelson, CEO, Farm Lending Canada, Phone: 519-351-7283 ext. 201, Mobile: 519-436-3353, Email: [email protected]